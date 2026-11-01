“Just Chewing Me Out”: Christian Gonzalez Reveals Bill Belichick’s Angry Outburst After Pre Season Blunder

New England Patriots DB Christian Gonzalez joined Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold on the Closed on Sundays podcast and detailed how the NFL, and especially Bill Belichick, welcomed him into the pros after just one incident in the exhibition.

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During the first preseason game against the Houston Texans on August 10th, 2023, Gonzalez was out there for his first game. Nico Collins, a 3rd-year WR, ran a speed out route down the sideline. Christian approached slowly as he assumed Nico would run out of bounds.

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“First preseason game, out the jump. Cut X, I’m on the backside. We’re playing the Texans. Nico Collins running a speed out,” Gonzalez shared. “We’re in like, uh, in thirds. So I’m off. He catch the ball, I’m kind of I’m closing the space. It’s to the sideline. I’m like, he gonna go out of bounds. He been in the league. It’s his preseason game. He ain’t finna do nothing. So, I’m kind of going up a little, little, little slow. And last second, he drops his shoulder and I flew about 5 yards.”

“Next day, Bill, Bill bring us in. He like, get the laser pointer, pull it up. He’s like, look at Gonzalez. It’s horrible, Gonzalez. He just chewing me out for about 10 minutes,” Christian Gonzalez explained as per a clip posted on X by @CulturedUpdatez.

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The New England Patriots traded down three spots in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Christian Gonzalez, and Bill Belichick was praised for securing an elite fluid CB. However, Christian Gonzalez soon learned that his pedigree would not help him in any way after running a 4.38 40-yard dash and showcasing his technique at Oregon. He quickly learned that being a first rounder would not save him from any mistakes in Gillette Stadium.

Bill Belichick’s harsh criticism after Christian Gonzalez made a rookie mistake highlights his traditional approach to holding players accountable. By calling out his first-round pick in front of his veteran teammates, it set a high standard for the defence. He would not allow anyone to take any plays off or ease up on the boundary.

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Bill Belichick wanted to establish a culture of physicality. If players left any outside gaps open or did not hit hard, they were breaking Cover 3 principles. Christian Gonzalez quickly learned that in the NFL, you have to be physical along the sideline.

Christian Gonzalez was checked on by veteran safety Jalen Mills. However Gonzalez also admitted he needed the hit. “He told me it woke him up a little bit, but he said he needed that,” Mills told reporters.

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Christian Gonzalez quickly improved his technique on the perimeter. He started the regular season as a starter against elite WRs. His ability to tackle in space and recover quickly was up to the standard that New England required.

Christian Gonzalez made 17 total tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 sack and 1 interception in 4 starts in September. He was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September 2023. The criticism in the film room translated into a dominant performance.

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Gonzalez has secured his spot as the real CB1 in New England. By playing against elite opposition early on, he has proven that Bill Belichick’s tough coaching style helps develop talented young defenders to leave their college ways behind and dominate the outside.