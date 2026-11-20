The New England Patriots lost 35-10 to the Detroit Lions in Munich, their third defeat in five games. Coach Mike Vrabel has faced plenty of criticism since, and some of it focused on his new mustache.

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Mike Florio made an on-air remark about Vrabel’s facial hair, and Adam Schefter criticized it as inappropriate given where the team was headed. Florio and Chris Simms later apologized, but Schefter felt the apology wasn’t enough.

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“And I applaud the NFL for speaking out on it and condemning the language that they used,” Adam Schefter said on 92.5 FM – Denver’s Altitude Sports Radio. “They later issued an apology in which basically there were no specifics offered up. There was no understanding of what they said and the people that they actually did offend, and there were people that they offended. And I think it just showed that their apology lacked any type of substance. And we have a need in this country for education.”

It started with a throwaway line about Mike Vrabel’s mustache. On a PFT Live episode, Mike Florio said, “If you’re in Germany, you’ve got to be careful trimming that thing.”

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Plenty of listeners heard a nod to Hitler’s famous mustache, and Florio’s producer, Gary Carter, seemed to as well, since he took issue with the joke.

However, Florio waved it off.

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“It’s funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago,” Florio said. “Let us have some fun, for crying out loud.”

The backlash came quickly. On Wednesday, Florio and Chris Simms released a joint statement through NBC Sports.

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“On yesterday’s PFT Live show, we made comments that some found offensive and we apologize.”

The league has now spoken up too. Jeff Miller, the NFL’s EVP of communications, public affairs and policy, told Front Office Sports the comment was “inappropriate and offensive.”

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Adam Schefter also questioned whether it’s fair to treat the subject as fair game 80 years later, and he made his own view clear.

“I’d like to know if he thinks at that point in time that it’s okay to have some fun with the issue 80 years later,” Schefter added. “I think there are a lot of people who would say that’s not true. There were six million Jews that lost their lives.

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“There are certain events that are never funny. That is one, and there are certain events that will always be remembered. That is an event that will always be remembered. And I would hope that during the draft, maybe he could find time to visit the Holocaust Memorial Museum and become better educated.”

Some things just aren’t funny, and Schefter isn’t letting this one slide either.