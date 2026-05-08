Patriots Legend Calls Mike Vrabel “Faithful Man” & Asks Everyone to “Move On” From Dianna Russini Drama

Essentials Inside The Story After the standing ovation, Mike Vrabel has another vocal supporter.

Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic as the controversy drags on.

TMZ Sports releases another interaction of the two from 5 years ago.

Once intimate pictures with reporter Dianna Russini surfaced, reportedly taken before the NFL’s annual meeting on March 29 at a couples-only resort in Arizona, plenty was said about New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Now, a New England Super Bowl champion has issued a strong message defending Vrabel.

“Vrabel is a faithful man. Whatever happened in the past is the past; as of today, he is a faithful man. Move on,” Asante Samuel wrote on X.

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These comments carry weight coming from the former Patriots cornerback, as Samuel and Vrabel played together in New England from 2003 to 2007. During that span, they helped the team win two Super Bowls while also being part of an undefeated regular season. Samuel and Vrabel were Pro Bowlers together in 2007 and built a close bond over the years.

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In fact, Asante Samuel even wrote on social media that the Patriots’ head coach remains a great leader and that critics should move on from the controversy.

“Don’t be a cornball your entire life, fam,” Samuel wrote on X. “Mike Vrabel is a leader of men, period.”

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As Mike Vrabel continues to receive support from his former teammates, the Patriots’ fans have also expressed their support for their head coach. During the Patriots’ draft party for season ticket holders at Gillette Stadium, Vrabel received a standing ovation and took a moment to address the crowd. Supporters were then heard yelling, “We love you, Mike,” while another fan added, “We support you.”

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These comments came after the 50-year-old publicly acknowledged the fallout from the photos after initially dismissing them as overblown and denying rumors involving him and Russini. Vrabel later revealed that he would undergo counseling with his wife, Jen, even missing the final day of the NFL Draft for the commitment.

Meanwhile, Dianna Russini had to resign from The Athletic due to a conflict of interest. Furthermore, her publication also confirmed that they had started an investigation regarding the pictures.

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Although Vrabel and Russini have so far faced varying consequences for their actions, their issues have not yet ended, with TMZ reporting that they rented a boat in 2021 while the former NFL insider was pregnant.

TMZ releases video of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini on a boat from 2021

On May 7, TMZ Sports released a clip showing the Patriots head coach and Russini on the dock of a private boat rental company in Putnam County, Tennessee.

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The couple was spotted chatting briefly before boarding the boat. At the time, Russini was pregnant and was expecting her first child with husband Kevin Goldschmidt. The report further revealed that they rented the boat together and were the only two people on board during the two-to-three-hour ride.

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The Vrabel and Russini controversy shows no signs of slowing down. With new details continuing to emerge, both face serious personal and professional consequences, while Vrabel continues to maintain strong support from former teammates and Patriots fans alike.