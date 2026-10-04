Patriots Legend Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Decision After Mike Vrabel’s F-Bombs Earn Him a Rare Penalty

An NFL head coach getting called for unsportsmanlike conduct isn’t something you often see on a Sunday afternoon. But in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel lost his composure on the field. Vrabel ended up berating an NFL official and costing his team 15 crucial yards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It all began with 1:40 remaining before halftime and the Patriots up 14-7 when a defensive holding call on New England cornerback Marcus Jones negated a large defensive stand near the end zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vrabel immediately went off on an official, yelling, “That’s a f——g terrible f——g call.” Patriots legend and former center David Andrews was quick to defend his former team’s head coach on X.

“This is ridiculous……that’s said 20x in a game…. Vrabel wasn’t in the guys face or anything seen so much worse not called….. only thing I can think of if Vrabel was warned for something else we didn’t see but crazy to me this was called,” Andrews expressed on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews’ main point is that sideline yelling is common practice throughout the league, but rarely will a head coach actually get flagged for it. In fact, penalties against coaches usually involve crossing the white boundary line and aren’t for unsportsmanlike gestures. In short, a 5-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct like the one Mike Vrabel got against a head coach is incredibly rare, and NFL data backs that up.

In fact, UC Press data shows unsportsmanlike conduct accounts for only 1.3% of all NFL infractions from 1999-2022, with nearly all of them penalizing players instead of coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The costly flag carried immediate consequences on the scoreboard. The 5-yard march moved Buffalo straight to New England’s 6-yard line. As Pats Pulpit analyst Brian Hines stated, “A third-down stop then becomes a Bills touchdown. 14-14.” Josh Allen punched in a 1-yard touchdown run just two snaps later to erase New England’s lead and tie the game.

And now Vrabel needs to worry about getting fined by the league as well. Fines for unsportsmanlike conduct by players usually operate inside the $14,926 to $20,897 range, but the NFLPA’s collective bargaining agreement ensures that a player’s fine can’t exceed 10% of their weekly pay for a first offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a coach, there is no NFLPA CBA to protect them. Vrabel’s fate will most likely be decided by league commissioner Roger Goodell, who has a history of fining coaches for getting too emotional on the sideline.

Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur was fined $14,069 after an explosive sideline outburst directed at officials in 2024. Similarly, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh was once fined $15,000 after getting into a heated verbal exchange and making physical contact with an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Mike Vrabel reportedly earning around $14 million annually, any standard league fine between $10,000 and $25,000 would be nothing close to his weekly paycheck, and less than 0.5% of his annual pay. More importantly, Andrews’ X post proves that players in New England were certainly willing to defend their head coach’s get-emotional style of play.

Fortunately for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots, despite the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, they managed to secure a close win against the Buffalo Bills in the end with a 29-26 scoreline. This now brings them to a 2-2 start in the 2026 NFL season.