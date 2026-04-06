Patriots Legend Stephon Gilmore Makes Hall of Fame Statement Just Days After Announcing Retirement

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better New England Patriots player this past decade than Stephon Gilmore. The lockdown corner spent four seasons in Foxborough, helped bring home Super Bowl LIII, and played a key role in two AFC title runs. Now, just days after announcing his retirement, his 13-year career is already drawing serious Hall of Fame talk.

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And Gilmore isn’t shying away from that conversation either.

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“I left it all out on the field… the red jacket, the gold jacket, that’s the goal,” he said, making it clear he’s aiming for both the Patriots Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But his time in New England didn’t kick off as planned. When he joined the team as a free agent in 2017, fans had their doubts about him. However, as the season went on, he changed the story and became the best cornerback on the team. In the end, he played in two Super Bowls and became a key part of the defense during the team’s final championship run.

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However, his time in Foxborough didn’t go on forever. When talks about a new contract hit a snag, the Patriots decided to trade him to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, even though he was nursing a quad injury. This change made it hard for him to perform at the same high level he had at Gillette Stadium.

Following that, Gilmore continued to build his career. He played starting positions with the Colts, Cowboys, and later the Vikings, where he contributed to a fantastic 14-3 season in 2024.

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Over his 13 years in the league, he played for six different teams, appearing in 180 games with 173 starts, while racking up 32 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and more than 600 tackles.

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So, with all that on his resume, is that enough for Canton?

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Will Stephon Gilmore be a Hall of Famer?

Stephon Gilmore’s case for the Hall of Fame is pretty impressive. Over his 13-year career, he made five Pro Bowls, earned two First-Team All-Pro selections, and even won a Defensive Player of the Year award. But what really stands out is how he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl against the Rams, becoming a key defensive player that fans remember fondly at Gillette Stadium.

Additionally, Gilmore earned a name for himself as one of the best man-to-man coverage corners of his time. This alone keeps him in the discussion for the Hall of Fame. There are only 18 cornerbacks in Canton, and with Eric Allen being the most recent defensive back inducted in 2025, the standard is high but still within reach.

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But when you compare Gilmore’s career to Allen’s, things get intriguing. Allen had a longer career and put up bigger stats, but he never won a Super Bowl or a Defensive Player of the Year award. On the other hand, Gilmore stepped up in crucial moments, like that game-winning pass breakup against the Jaguars that helped New England reach another Super Bowl.

He really made his mark early on, and then he showed up big time in the Super Bowl.

Facing off against the Rams, he handled their strong passing game like a pro. Even with stars like Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Brandin Cooks on the field, Gilmore made sure they didn’t dominate the game. He ended up with three pass breakups and a key interception late in the match.

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That interception happened right when the Rams were getting close to scoring, down by just one touchdown. He also forced a fumble in that game, proving how much he contributed overall.

When you look at everything he did, it’s clear that Gilmore has a solid case, and when it’s time to vote, it’ll be tough to overlook him.