Patriots Legend Tells Tom Brady to “Stop Being So Nice” in the Booth After His On-Air Apology

In Week 2 of the Dallas Cowboys–Washington Commanders game, the Cowboys won with a 37-20 victory. But on the same day, fans saw something that they rarely saw during Tom Brady’s playing days. After his language became a talking point, Brady later apologized, but one former Patriots star wondered if he was holding back too much.

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“I can’t wait until my goat stops being so nice in the booth and starts telling it like it is @TomBrady,” wrote Asante Samuel, tagging Tom Brady on X.

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During a live NFL broadcast, Tom Brady’s language became a national talking point, particularly when Dak Prescott made a sideline throw to CeeDee Lamb, and Brady reacted with “absolute p— missile” to describe the pass.

He also blurted out, “Oh s—, excuse me. I was not expecting to see that,” when Commanders QB Jayden Daniels went down with a dislocated elbow.

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Both clips went viral, and Brady addressed them on his Ask Tom segment for NFL on Fox. The host asked to see “The Tom Brady swear jar” and suggested it must be overflowing. He promised to clean up his act and joked that his kids were enjoying the swear jar a little too much.

“I’m actually kind of embarrassed. There are a lot of grandmas at home that probably aren’t very happy with my mouth on Fox. I’m going to fix that. Sorry, I apologize,” Brady admitted.

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According to Asante Samuel’s X post, the version of Brady that made viewers sit up was the one worth keeping. Samuel played from 2003 to 2007 and won two Super Bowls alongside the former QB. He has never been shy about saying what he thinks.

Fans who cheered the raw reaction to Prescott’s throw would likely agree. Samuel suggested that rather than toning down, some former teammates want to see more of the intensity that defined Brady throughout his legendary NFL career.

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“I mean, I loved it,” Gronkowski said, according to Awful Announcing. “It’s a natural reaction, you know, and that’s what the fans want. I’d rather have him do that instead of being fabricated. Fans don’t want fabrication. They want real. They want natural. And that was real and natural out of Tom.”

Rob Gronkowski defended the former quarterback’s reaction. He argued that viewers want something genuine rather than a scripted broadcast. That showed Brady was becoming more comfortable in the booth.

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Julian Edelman also defended Brady and described the moment as evidence that Brady was showing his human side. Edelman even enjoyed Brady’s colorful description of Prescott’s throw.

“I think he’s showing that he’s human,” Julian Edelman said on The Gronk & Jules Show. “My favorite by far was the piss missile. That was a cherry on top. Dak Prescott had a piss missile sideline hole shot. Piss missile. Shout out to Brady for, you know, giving us some entertainment.”

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Now Brady wants to keep his broadcasting personality polished, but the personality that made him one of football’s most famous figures was never exactly quiet or reluctant. Viewers want honesty, but a broadcast network has standards, and the FCC exists.

Samuel wants Brady to bring that competitive edge into the booth. Whether he takes Samuel’s advice is another matter. Brady can keep his commentary sharp and real without the language that asks for an apology.

Samuel’s post shows there is an audience for blunter Brady, and that audience includes plenty of former teammates. But for now, the “goat” is promising clear language, and one of his former teammates is waiting to see how long that lasts.