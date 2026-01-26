Patriots Legend’s 4-Word Message to Mike Vrabel as HC Makes Head Turning Super Bowl Statement

While Mike Vrabel already knows what it feels like to win three Super Bowls as a player, now, he is one step away from hoisting the Lombardi for the first time as a head coach. On January 25, Vrabel led the New England Patriots to a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in a snow-covered AFC Championship Game. And shortly after the win, Patriots legend Julian Edelman jumped on Instagram and sent a clear message to Vrabel about what comes next.

“F–king Amazing. Go get you one! 🙌🙏👊❤️,” Julian Edelman wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram story.

The victory earned the Patriots the Lamar Hunt Trophy and booked their trip to Super Bowl LX. Just one game remains, and one more trophy is left to chase for Mike Vrabel in his first year at the helm of the Patriots. And honestly, Julian Edelman’s 4-word message sounds like a belief that the Lombardi is for Vrabel’s team to lift next.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.