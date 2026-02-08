Mack Hollins Turns Heads With Bizarre Super Bowl LX Outfit as Patriots WR Arrives in Cuffs

Wide receiver Mack Hollins stole the spotlight before Super Bowl LX in an unexpected fashion. The New England Patriots player arrived at Levi’s Stadium dressed to shock, and people couldn’t stop talking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hours before Super Bowl LX kicked off in Santa Clara, the Patriots’ wide receiver showed up dressed like Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs. The look appeared to be a playful nod toward Seattle Seahawks co-owner Jody Allen, channeling the film made famous by Jodie Foster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollins walked into the stadium barefoot, wearing an all-red outfit resembling a prison jumpsuit. His wrists were cuffed, his ankles chained, and a clear plastic mask covered his face, completing the eerie look.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hollins later changed into head coach Mike Vrabel’s school jersey for the pregame warmups without shoes, he remained part of wild conversations because of his earlier look.

One fan wrote sarcastically, “He looks focused on the final.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“All this for 2 rec for 25 yards, 🫩” another comment read.

“Will this be his only highlight of the day?” the third user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both these comments took a dig at Hollins’ on-field performance.

This is a developing story…