Patriots Make Major Decision Over AJ Brown’s Return Amid Recent Injury Concerns

The New England Patriots have started to find their offensive rhythm, and they could soon get their biggest offseason addition back on the field. Drake Maye has led the team to consecutive wins, but the Patriots still had a major piece missing from their passing attack.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That could change soon. On Wednesday, October 14, New England opened A.J. Brown’s practice window, giving the wide receiver a chance to return as early as Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The #Patriots have designated WR AJ Brown to return from IR,” NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X on Wednesday.

The move follows Brown’s four-game absence after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Brown would return to practice, but his availability for Week 6 remains uncertain. The Patriots now have 21 days to activate him to their 53-man roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown’s potential return comes at a good time for New England. The Patriots struggled early in the season, but their offense has looked much better over the past two games. Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 45-17 win, adding another score on the ground without committing a turnover.

Brown has been on injured reserve throughout that stretch. The Patriots have also been without veteran receiver Mack Hollins, who went on IR with a calf injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III have helped fill the gaps, but Brown brings a different skill set. He can stretch the field and make contested catches, giving Maye another established option in the passing game.

New England gave up a significant haul to get Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. The deal sent Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The investment was made to give Maye a top receiver, and Brown’s return could help the quarterback build on his recent progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two had limited time together in Week 1. Brown caught three passes for 26 yards before the ankle injury forced him out, but he also drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty that helped set up New England’s only touchdown in the 13-10 loss.

Brown’s presence could also change how opposing defenses approach Maye. With a receiver capable of threatening defenses downfield, New England can create more room underneath for Douglas and its tight ends. That would give Maye more options instead of making him rely on the same group of pass catchers every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the positive development, Vrabel isn’t promising that Brown will play against the Jets. The coach wants to see how the receiver handles practice before deciding.

“A.J. will be out there at practice,” Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ll see how that goes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brown had been pushing to practice this week in hopes of returning on Sunday. However, Rapoport also cautioned that it “may be a bit early” for the receiver to return from the high ankle sprain.

The Patriots have another option if Brown needs more time. They host the Jets on Sunday before facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 7. The short turnaround could make the team cautious about rushing Brown back, particularly after an injury that has already cost him four games.

For now, opening the practice window is a positive step, not a guarantee of an immediate return. If Brown responds well to the workload, New England could soon have its top receiver back alongside a quarterback who is beginning to hit his stride.