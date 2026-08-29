“Making the Texans Look Dumb”: Mike Vrabel Bashed for Making Ousted WR Kayshon Boutte ‘Look Bad in Public’

After spending three seasons with the New England Patriots, Kayshon Boutte has been shown the exit door. Head coach Mike Vrabel played a key role in Boutte’s trade to the Houston Texans on August 24, 2026, in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick. However, Vrabel’s statement after the move has drawn ire from many.

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“More nonsense from Mike Vrabel… saying Kayshon Boutte would have been “inactive” on his team,” NFL insider and writer John Frascella wrote on X. “So now you are making Boutte look bad in public, AND you are making the Texans look dumb for trading an asset for a player who supposedly would have been inactive on your team, this guy is relentless.”

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Kayshon Boutte’s trade to the Houston Texans was facilitated for one reason. New England Patriots have a stacked wide receiver room, with A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario “Pop” Douglas, Kyle Williams, and more preparing up for the 2026 season.

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Before acquiring Jaylen Reed from the Texans, New England’s safety room had a lack of quality depth. Craig Woodson, the team’s projected starter, was dealing with an undisclosed injury a few weeks back, which may have prompted Vrabel & Co. to push for a safety.

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In return, Kayshon Boutte had to leave the franchise. Shortly after the trade, Vrabel also described what would have followed if Boutte had stayed with the Patriots in the 2026 season.

“It was one place where we do have some depth,” Vrabel said in a recent media interaction. “For all parties involved, that was probably the best thing. Without injuries, Kayshon probably would’ve been inactive, unfortunately. Kinda the way it was, him not playing special teams. I try to thank Kayshon as many times as I could. I texted him again today.”

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In his three-year stint with the Patriots, Boutte never played all the games in a single season for the franchise, even though he racked up 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 34 games. With a stacked WR room, Mike Vrabel was seemingly sure about another limited-appearance season for Boutte in 2026.

While the statement may have been made from a logistical point of view, according to John Frascella, it paints a bad picture of Kayshon Boutte.

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Meanwhile, for the Texans, Boutte seemingly comes at a good time. At a recent joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, second-year star wideout Jayden Higgins suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Additionally, WR Tank Dell remains limited by a leg injury, having missed multiple practices and preseason games, making his early-season timeline a puzzle. So, without Higgins and Dell, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was left with zero deep-threat options opposite Nico Collins.

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This is where Kayshon Boutte comes into the picture. As things stand, he is projected to be an immediate Week 1 starter for Houston against the Buffalo Bills on September 13.