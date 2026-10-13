Massive Blow for Patriots as RB TreVeyon Henderson Likely to Miss Multiple Weeks Despite Avoiding Surgery

The New England Patriots put up 45 points against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the win came at a cost. Running back TreVeyon Henderson left the game with an ankle injury, and the latest update is a setback for an offense that had started to find its rhythm.

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“Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Raiders that now is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, per league sources,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter’s X post read on Tuesday. “Henderson will not need surgery, and he is regarded as a quick healer, so the Patriots are hoping his return is sooner rather than later.”

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Henderson was injured in the second quarter of the 45-17 victory. He had taken a handoff for an 11-yard run when safety Jeremy Chinn tackled him near the sideline. Henderson came up limping and did not return to the game. He finished with 22 rushing yards on four carries and added a 16-yard reception.

The injury comes during a difficult second season for Henderson. The Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a rookie. He also showed the ability to contribute as a receiver, giving New England another option alongside veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

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Henderson missed the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks because of an ankle injury he sustained during training camp. He returned in Week 2 and scored his only touchdown of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through four appearances this season, he has recorded 163 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. The numbers have not matched his rookie production, but losing him now still leaves the Patriots with fewer options in the backfield.

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Stevenson is expected to handle a larger workload while Henderson recovers. He had 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. Corey Kiner also saw more work after Henderson exited, finishing with 52 rushing yards on six carries. However, Kiner lost a fumble, so New England will need to weigh his production against ball security as his role grows.

Stevenson acknowledged that injuries have tested the team, but said the Patriots must keep moving forward with the players available.

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“This year has been a lot more than we would want, but it’s kind of ‘next-man-up’ mentality,” Stevenson said. “It speaks volumes to the people, practice squad [players], those who don’t get many opportunities, how locked in they come to work every day. I’m proud of them. We have to keep it going until we get guys back.”

Moreover, Henderson is not the only offensive player dealing with an injury. Left tackle Will Campbell also left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and did not return. Now, he’s considered week-to-week. His status adds another concern for a team that will need to protect quarterback Drake Maye as it tries to keep its recent offensive progress going.

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The Patriots have won back-to-back games against the Buffalo Bills and Raiders to move to 3-2. They now host the New York Jets on Sunday, October 18, before traveling to face the Chicago Bears on a short week on October 22.

There is no confirmed return date for Henderson. With no surgery required, the Patriots can hope for a quicker recovery, but his absence is likely to stretch across multiple games. Stevenson and Kiner will have to carry more of the workload in the meantime.