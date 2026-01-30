Mike Macdonald Gets Stern Warning on Patriots as Seahawks Face Major Concerns

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Macdonald has successfully turned the Seahawks' defense into the 6th-ranked unit in the NFL

Seattle is looking to win its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the first since 2014

The Patriots ranked 10th in the regular season with a +3 turnover ratio

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the biggest showdown in Santa Clara, head coach Mike Macdonald has received a blunt warning. Former running back Edgerrin James believes the New England Patriots could cause some serious problems. Recounting their historic Super Bowl XLIX performance, the Colts legend thinks New England won’t beat itself, which is what makes them dangerous.

“For the Patriots, they’re a good football team,” he said on Thursday. “…And the thing about them, they’re not going to beat themselves…They keep everything underneath. They don’t beat themselves, and they’re going to play good sound ball, good defense, and they play team ball. So that team is going to come to play, don’t think it’s going to be a blowout. I just think that Seattle, I think it’s their turn. It’s a rematch from, what, 2015 or back-in-the-day?”

During his appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, former running back Edgerrin James spoke about the Patriots’ strength. And honestly, his “sound” ball remark makes sense as they are backed up by the numbers. New England ranked tenth in the regular season with a turnover ratio of +3, giving the ball away just sixteen times. They continued the momentum in the postseason and added eight takeaways while maintaining their differential.

As for the defense, their postseason run has been dominant. They didn’t let the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos punch in more than one score. The unit also kept the Los Angeles Chargers scoreless. The unit sacked QB Justin Herbert six times in the wild-card game and forced four interceptions and three sacks against CJ Stroud in the divisional round. Currently, they lead the league in overall defense, allowing just 209.7 total yards per outing.

Further, the Patriots’ 2025 run reminds James of their glory days. According to him, the upcoming battle could echo the tension of the unforgettable Super Bowl XLIX clash between these two teams in 2015. In the game, the Patriots made an epic late-game comeback by scoring 14 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead with a few minutes left on the clock. Quarterback Russell Wilson tried to turn the game around with one last drive before Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off the ball and sealed the win.

And Tom Brady posted 328 yards and four touchdowns, securing MVP honors. Beyond James’ warning and other concerns, there is one more thing that could derail Seattle’s postseason dreams.

ESPN analyst flags concerning update on Mike Macdonald

Mike Macdonald took the reins as head coach two years ago and has already taken the Seahawks to the biggest stage. The team is just one game away from winning Super Bowl LX for the second time after more than a decade. This is an impressive rise under a coach who didn’t take long to make an impact. Under him, they concluded the regular season with a powerful 14–3 record and secured home-field advantage in the NFC.

It helped the franchise power past the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. His calm approach and attention to detail have allowed Seattle to remain consistent, but not everyone sees him as flawless. According to ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell, Macdonald can be overly cautious on fourth-down decisions.

“The only hole I can poke in Macdonald’s coaching is his habit of being too conservative on fourth down,” he said. “But given the defense he wields, you can understand why he trusts it. The Ravens got the next best thing by hiring fellow former Michigan assistant Jesse Minter as their head coach, but Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta & Co. have to wish that they found a way to keep Macdonald in the building two years ago.”

While the criticism may be true, it likely won’t have a major impact on the outcome. Macdonald’s powerful defensive identity is enough to sideline such concerns. Before joining Seattle, he helped the Baltimore Ravens come out on top in overall defense. He put in similar work this year and transformed the Seahawks into a unit ranked sixth overall in just two seasons.

The Patriots have already silenced several elite defenses. And that’s why Seattle will need that group at its best against MVP candidate Drake Maye. If they rise to the occasion, Mike Macdonald’s vision could end with a Lombardi Trophy.