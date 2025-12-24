Mike Vrabel Admits Mistake in Patriots’ Playcalling & Assigns Blame for Failed Play vs Ravens

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Vrabel admits costly fake punt decision

New England Patriots survive scare, clinch playoff berth

Patriots still chasing AFC’s No. 1 seed

The New England Patriots may be rolling this year with twelve strong victories. But not all wins were as clean as they wished. While they escaped with a narrow 28-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, there was a play that particularly stood out. In hindsight, head coach Mike Vrabel openly admitted how the bold move backfired. Since it was a crucial matchup, he didn’t hesitate to shoulder the blame for a call he now regrets.

Speaking during his post-game press conference on December 23, Mike Vrabel addressed the failed fake punt that almost swung the momentum against them. And guess what? It was not a last-minute gamble, and the coach clarified that the responsibility rests with him.

“[It was] something that we had practiced, something that I felt confident in and I wouldn’t have called it if we didn’t feel confident in it,” Vrabel said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work. So was a bad call by me and, you know, just told Tay to throw it, you know I mean? Give it a chance. Give Jack a chance. If the guy dropped out of there, he dropped out of there.”

Further, HC Vrabel explained he called the play to give his team a chance, but it ended up turning into a run. In taking blame, he also acknowledged that some calls work while others don’t. Nevertheless, Vrabel credited his players for overcoming the mistake calmly and winning the game. Now, here’s a look at the punt in question that almost gave the game away.

The move came early in the third quarter with 2:01 remaining when the Patriots were down by four. They appeared to line up for a punt on 4th & 10, but it was nothing but a trick play. The punter never touched the ball, and the Ravens’ defense soon swarmed linebacker Marte Mapu near the line of scrimmage. They brought him down immediately, resulting in a fumble.

The Patriots did recover it, but the failed attempt still resulted in a turnover on downs. The Ravens soon took advantage of the short field, marching down the field on a seven-play drive led by quarterback Tyler Huntley. Running back Derrick Henry finished it off with a short two-yard touchdown run to stretch the Ravens’ lead. Despite all odds, the Patriots came out on top and clinched a playoff spot. Now, the big question is: how close are they to the No. 1 seed?

Can Mike Vrabel’s team earn a No. 1 seed?

The Patriots have officially entered the postseason for the first time since 2021. Thanks to their win on Sunday, they not only punched their playoff ticket but also kept the door open for something even bigger in the AFC picture. Now, they are close to earning the No.1 seed with two regular-season games still to play. How can they do it?

Winning their final matchups against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins would guarantee them the AFC East crown. The best thing? The outcome would stand no matter what else happens across the league. Also, Mike Vrabel’s team could win the division early if they win their next game and the Buffalo Bills lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for the bigger prize, the Patriots are tied with the Denver Broncos for the top spot in the AFC standings. The catch is the tiebreaker, which currently favors the Broncos. For the Patriots to grab the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, they must win out and hope the Broncos slip up once.