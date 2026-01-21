Mike Vrabel Announces Bad News For Drake Maye as Patriots HC Confirms Tricks Up His Sleeves vs. Broncos

After handling business against the Houston Texans, the Drake Maye-led New England Patriots have been dealt a massive blow to their offense. With the Denver Broncos up next in the AFC Championship game, head coach Mike Vrabel shared an update on wide receiver Mack Hollins, who has missed the last four games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his recent press conference, Vrabel confirmed that the veteran wideout will remain on the injury reserve as he continues to recover from an abdominal injury. NBCS Boston’s Phill Perry confirmed the development.

“Mike Vrabel says Mack Hollins won’t be activated off IR today,” Perry reported on X. “Today is the first day Hollins is eligible to practice after missing the last four games with an abdomen injury.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollins had 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular-season appearances after signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.