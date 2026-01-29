Latest
Mike Vrabel Announces Decision on Patriots Coach Battling Cancer Before Super Bowl

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 29, 2026 | 1:52 PM EST

Last September, Mike Vrabel announced disheartening news about one of his coaching staff members battling cancer. Following the announcement, the coach was not seen on the field for several weeks. With the Patriots traveling to San Francisco for the Super Bowl, the head coach announced that the mentioned coach will return and travel with them. It will certainly boost the team’s morale.

“Vrabel: DC Terrell Williams will travel with the #Patriots to the Super Bowl,” reported Andrew Callahan on X.

This is a developing story…

