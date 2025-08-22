Mike Vrabel Announces 14 Exits in a Major Roster Cut For Patriots Just Before Deadline

The New England Patriots just wrapped up their last preseason game on August 21st, and like clockwork, they’ve begun the grind of slicing their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players. No second chances here. Coaches sweat every decision, fans hold their breath, and players pray. As deadlines loom, Mike Vrabel stepped up to the mic on August 22nd to deliver the cold, hard truth.

Vrabel didn’t sugarcoat it. The Patriots told 14 players their time in New England is over. No surprises for some, heartbreak for others. The list includes linebacker R.J. Moten, running backs Micah Bernard and Shane Watts, wide receiver Phil Lutz, and defensive tackles Kyle Peko and Philip Blidi. Even players with draft pedigree like fourth-round guard Sidy Sow and seventh-round defensive back Isaiah Bolden got the boot, along with Jordan Polk and linebacker Monty Rice. Guard Tyrese Robinson rounds out the exits, too. Tight ends Cole Fotheringham and Jaheim Bell are also gone, alongside backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge. Wooldridge’s exit means only Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs remain to handle the Patriots’ QB duties, tightening that room up considerably.

This is what roster cut day looks like – untangling the mess of preseason hopes and reining the team in for the regular season grind. A ruthless cull with no room for sentimentality. The Patriots now move forward with their trimmed squad and a sharper focus on defending their turf.