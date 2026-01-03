Mike Vrabel Announces Plans for Foxborough High School Amid Their Interest In Playing Against Drake Maye’s Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Foxboro Warriors’ playful Patriots challenge sparks local buzz

Mike Vrabel supports community tie-ins while focusing on Dolphins finale

Patriots eye AFC top seed with playoff berth already secured

After Drake Maye dismissed the New England Patriots‘ “easy” schedule by stating that they aren’t exactly “playing Foxborough High School down the road,” the local high school has shot up in popularity. This buzz around the Foxboro Warriors saw another steep increase after they jokingly challenged the Patriots for a game, a move which prompted a supportive response from head coach Mike Vrabel.

“That one’s been around since I played here,” Mike Vrabel said in his recent press conference. “Anything that we can do to support Foxborough High School football team, I am willing to do. Maybe next year we can tie in a scrimmage before our stadium scrimmage, or we’ll come up with something creative, I’m sure. Give me and Stretch [John Streicher] a year and we’ll come up with something.”

These comments made by Vrabel were addressing a tweet made by the Foxborough High School football team about taking on the Patriots.

“We’re actually looking for a week 1 game next season if you’re interested @Patriots @DrakeMaye2,” Foxboro Warriors Football posted on X.

The Foxboro Warriors are the football team of Foxborough High School in Massachusetts, who play in the regional Hockomock League. This year, they lost 14-7 against the Shawsheen High School in the Super Bowl matchup held at Gillette Stadium.

While this challenge would create an interesting visual if a full-strength Patriots lineup led by Drake Maye took on a bunch of high school kids in the first week of their football season, it would be an incredible opportunity for community development. Mike Vrabel seems to be aware of this fact very well.

As the lighthearted challenge builds local excitement, Vrabel’s primary focus remains locked on the final regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins and the upcoming playoffs.

Mike Vrabel sends a strong message ahead of the final game of the season

The 13-3 New England Patriots have been one of the surprise teams this season, especially after their disappointing 4-13 record last season. However, with Drake Maye’s possible MVP year, the Patriots have emerged as Super Bowl contenders, and head coach Mike Vrabel issued a strong message ahead of their final regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I think it would be the same one I told you that it was on Wednesday,” Vrabel said in his recent press conference. “We’re going to practice to improve, and we’re going to try to finish what we started. I didn’t change from Wednesday to Friday.”

The New England Patriots have already clinched a playoff berth and the AFC East title for the 2025 season. Their potential first-round opponents in the Wild Card round are the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, or Houston Texans. However, New England could skip the Wildcard round if the team finishes as the number one seed in the AFC.

For now, Vrabel and the Patriots will want to finish their season with a win and give themselves their best chance to secure the top seed in the conference.