Mike Vrabel Clears Air On Christian Barmore Shouting Match as Patriots DT Accuses Jets Of Dirty Tricks

On paper, the latest Patriots victory was no nonsense, but the final moments in the 2nd quarter tell a different story. In this blowout, New England had to deal with a heated moment that came out of nowhere involving defensive tackle Christian Barmore as he got into a fiery back-and-forth with Jets rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou at the end of the first half. Later, addressing the incident, Vrabel shared his intentions behind his actions.

“(I was) just reminding everybody to keep their composure,” the New England head coach said in his post-match press conference. “We have an identity that we’ve shown and that we’ve put out there on the football field. We don’t want to give people free yards and that was it, just a reminder.”

To calm the situation down, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had to come onto the field to calm his defensive tackle down, while Arman Membou was also surrounded by his Jets teammates.

