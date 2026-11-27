The New England Patriots have suffered another setback ahead of their Week 12 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The AFC playoff race is heating up, and head coach Mike Vrabel’s team was hoping to bounce back after back-to-back losses. But the Patriots will have to survive their Sunday road game without key players, including Drake Maye and A.J. Brown.

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Sports commentator Carlos A. Lopez reported on X, “#Patriots WR A.J. Brown, CB Carlton Davis, and QB Drake Maye are OUT for Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers, per HC Mike Vrabel. Vrabel adds that WR Romeo Doubs is not expected to play, but they will see how he feels tomorrow. Lastly, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker will travel with the team, and DT Christian Barmore will be questionable.”

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The latest injury news has raised concerns about the Patriots’ ability to keep their season on track, especially on the offense. QB Tommy DeVito will be without two of New England’s key receivers.

The absence of Carlton Davis has also created another problem for the defense, while Vrabel is still uncertain about Christian Barmore. The team will need other players to step in if they hope to avoid another heartbreaking loss.

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It is already a difficult time with the injury concerns rising for the Patriots. They will be traveling to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to face the Chargers on Sunday, November 29. The Week 12 matchup is crucial for the team, which entered the week with a 5-5 record and is trying to stay in the race for an AFC playoff spot.

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But with Maye expected to miss five more weeks due to his fractured right fibula in Week 10, DeVito will once again take over the responsibility of leading the offense. The team will have to find a way to stay competitive without their starting quarterback.

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Brown’s absence is another major blow for the team. New England acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, hoping that he could become a game-changer in their passing attack. But he has appeared in only four games this season as he has dealt with multiple lower-body injuries.

Doubs has also been unhealthy after he suffered a right shoulder joint sprain against the New York Jets in Week 6. But before landing on IR, he recorded 14 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns in six games. Although he returned to practice this week after New England opened his 21-day activation window, his potential comeback will have to wait.

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Now, with both receivers unavailable, DeMario Douglas and TE Hunter Henry could become even more important. Douglas leads the Patriots with 438 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Henry has recorded a team-high 34 receptions.

Carlton Davis is ruled out, and this leaves another hole in the secondary of the defense, while Barmore’s availability is uncertain along the defensive line. According to Vrabel, it’s “probably” a knee issue, and he was absent during the open portion of Friday’s practice.

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The challenge now is to find the right adjustments with the players available for Vrabel. The Patriots still stand a chance for a playoff position, but their injury setbacks have made the Chargers clash more complicated. New England will need a collective effort to overcome the setback.