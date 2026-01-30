Mike Vrabel Confirms Stance on Last-Minute Patriots Change After Drake Maye Injury Announcement

The New England Patriots are set to make their 12th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Luckily for them, in Mike Vrabel, they’ve got a head coach who knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. He shared some insight into the team’s schedule before the big game.

“We’re going to operate as we normally would here on a Wednesday, even though it’s Thursday,” Mike Vrabel said via Alex Barth of @985TheSportsHub. “Today’s schedule mirrors that of a Wednesday schedule during the season.”

Apparently, Vrabel had prioritized rest for his team at the start of the week, after a bruising AFC Championship game. Players returned to workouts on Wednesday, but Thursday’s practice will be the first of the team’s Super Bowl preparation cycle.

For Vrabel, the focus right now is on breaking the week into manageable chunks and keeping the routine as normal as possible. However, the Patriots’ second-year quarterback, Drake Maye, was listed as limited on the injury report on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Still, there doesn’t seem to be much panic inside the building. Those around the team haven’t indicated any serious concern. In fact, when Mike Vrabel was asked about his ‘level of concern’ early Thursday afternoon, he didn’t sound alarmed.

“Not much,” Vrabel replied. “I try not to have a whole lot of concern. I just want to try to prepare the football team and make sure that everybody is ready and that we all have a plan—not to surprise anybody.”

In another clip shared by WEEI earlier on X, Vrabel was asked if Maye’s shoulder was a concern before the AFC Championship Game against Denver.

“No, because then he would’ve been listed on the injury report before then,” Vrabel said.

Phill Perry also tweeted an update later from Patriots practice.

“Drake Maye (right shoulder) was at Patriots practice today, but we did not see him throw at all.”

While Maye was present, the team was being cautious with his shoulder ahead of the Super Bowl. Despite the right shoulder concern, Drake Maye remains healthy and ready for the big game. With Mike Vrabel confirming no major issues and careful preparation in place, the Patriots are staying focused. Fans can expect Maye to lead New England confidently into Super Bowl LX.

Drake Maye remains confident ahead of Super Bowl LX

After New England’s AFC Championship win, Maye discussed the “bumps and bruises” he picked up during the game, including a hard hit in the third quarter from Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga.

On Boston-area radio, he talked about his condition and readiness for the Super Bowl.

“I’m feeling good,” Maye said on WEEI Afternoons on Tuesday. “We got some extra rest, and really, the only thing is from the game,” Maye explained that his shoulder soreness was not caused by the AFC title game but rather the long grind of the season.

“It’s too soon to tell if my participation in practice will be limited. With rest and preparation, I’m fully healthy and ready to lead my team against the Seahawks,” the Patriots QB added.

Maye’s confidence and preparation provide reassurance for Patriots fans as Super Bowl Sunday approaches. With careful management and rest, he is set to give New England its best chance at claiming the championship against Seattle.

Vrabel and Maye’s combined comments show that the Patriots are not planning any last-minute changes and that Maye will lead the team in Super Bowl LX. Fans can expect the quarterback to take the field, ready to perform at his best despite minor shoulder concerns.