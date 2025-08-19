Mike Vrabel Cuts Ties With 2 Players Despite Patriots’ Unbeaten Preseason Streak

What defines a team’s turning point? Is it a locker room speech, the thrill of a new playbook, or maybe a surprising cut that sets the tone for months ahead? “The expectations are that we compete, that we try to be good enough to take advantage of bad football, that we’re not beating ourselves, that there is a rhythm to what we’re doing, that there’s a flow to what we do,” Mike Vrabel recently told The Athletic, reflecting his no-nonsense standard as the new head coach in Foxborough.

This preseason, the Patriots broke out of the gate with back-to-back wins, building growing hype in Vrabel’s first year at the helm. Fresh play designs, a reshaped roster, and surging optimism swirled in the media and among fans. But as the 53-man roster deadline loomed, Vrabel remained steadfastly unsentimental. He’s been clear: “We have to work and we have to compete… we’re never going to accept losing, but we have to embrace moving on. Whether we win or whether we lose, we have to continue to move ahead and figure out what the next challenge is.” That challenge? Making the hard decisions that define a team’s competitive identity.

On Tuesday, Vrabel cut ties with CB Tre Avery and DE Jereme Robinson, despite the Patriots’ unblemished preseason. Avery, who brought NFL experience, couldn’t carve out his role amidst a hungry secondary. His preseason production included five tackles and just one pass breakup, but Pro Football Focus tagged him with a 47.5 coverage grade, and his vulnerability in coverage was exposed against the Vikings. Robinson, a recent signee, didn’t have enough time to climb the depth chart. “We have to continue to move ahead and figure out what the next challenge is,” Vrabel said, driving home the brutal reality of NFL roster churn—momentum is great, but standards matter more.

The message lands: every rep, every snap, every spot on the 53 is earned, not gifted. With key corners like Christian Gonzalez rehabbing and Marcellas Dial Jr. lost for the year, signing Avery once seemed logical. But as Vrabel showed, logic bends to performance, not hope. When the Vikings attacked Avery’s side relentlessly, the writing was on the wall. “A team’s identity comes from the locker room itself, not the coach,” Vrabel emphasized. This wasn’t a cold transaction—it was a signal to everyone in camp: make them keep you. Because in Vrabel’s system, even an unbeaten preseason offers no guarantees.

Mike Vrabel’s new additions fuel competition, not comfort

While fans soaked in the preseason streak, the Patriots’ front office made moves instead of celebrating. Enter RB Micah Bernard and DT Philip Blidi, both carrying rookie contracts but, more importantly, bringing the type of edge that Vrabel covets. Bernard showed reliable hands and elusiveness at Utah, logging 2,298 rushing yards and nearly 1,000 career receiving yards—exactly the multipurpose skill set that can keep a rookie on a Foxborough roster. Blidi, built like a classic 3-tech at 6-foot-3 and nearly 300 pounds, posted 11.5 college sacks and proved a problem across three programs. Their arrivals come with no guarantees, just the knowledge that competition gets hotter when the air cools in August.

For every player released, another faces his make-or-break audition. Christian Gonzalez’s recovery and the hole left by Dial put even more on the DB room’s plate. “You build a home. You protect it. You build a family. You protect it,” Vrabel said about the defensive ethos he expects from his locker room. With Blidi and Bernard joining the battle, every drill carries playoff weight—even in preseason. The goal isn’t just to fill out a roster, but to craft a culture where intangibles—grit, preparation, a chip on your shoulder—matter the most.

Mike Vrabel press conference, Jan 13, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA

NFL seasons are built not on preseason headlines but on the choices that reveal a team’s core. The stark reality? For all New England’s spending this offseason, for every headline about Vrabel’s leadership, the talking stops and the tape tells the truth. The Patriots, Vrabel warns, “have to embrace moving on”—one cut or signing at a time. For New England, the journey back to contention starts with these unforgiving calls, and the unforgiving message that follows: no one is safe, not even at 2-0. The only thing locked in this fall is the pursuit of Vrabel’s standard.