Mike Vrabel Didn’t Mince Words While Reacting to Robert Kraft’s HOF Snub

The debate surrounding Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame credentials resurfaced this week, as Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel publicly weighed in on the longtime owner’s continued omission. Boston Herald’s Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed shared Vrabel’s comments on X on Tuesday, where the Patriots head coach addressed Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame snub without hesitation.

“I would just say that’s unfortunate. My experience is Robert is more than deserving. He’ll be in the Hall of Fame,” the X post read.

Vrabel played under Kraft’s ownership and witnessed firsthand the culture, stability, and championship standards Kraft helped establish in New England. While Kraft remains on the outside looking in for now, Vrabel’s words reflect a growing belief around the league that recognition is inevitable, even if it arrives later than expected.