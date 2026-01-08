Mike Vrabel Draws Line for Patriots Coach as Interest From $5.5B Franchise Tests Playoff Focus

Essentials Inside The Story HC Mike Vrabel on interest from other franchise for his coach

$5.5B franchise request interview with Patriots coach

New England prioritizes Chargers game despite distractions

The New England Patriots have the roster to win a Super Bowl this year. Now, with the playoffs right on the edge, they cannot afford to lose focus. But tight ends coach Thomas Brown interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach position might be viewed as a distraction to some. Mike Vrabel made his feelings clear on the subject.

“I want the best for every single coach that’s here. I do. And we’ll focus on that. Whenever they can talk to our coaches, we’ll approach that. I’m excited for every one of them who could get an opportunity. I’ll help them however I can, but our focus is obviously on the Chargers this week and a huge task against a really good football team,” HC Vrabel said.

That’s the balance pretty much every head coach has to strike. You want your assistants to grow. Ideally, you want them to become head coaches one day. Well, just not at the expense of what’s right in front of you. Vrabel understands exactly what’s at stake, and he knows this week doesn’t allow for divided attention, for him or any of his coaches.

The Patriots open the postseason at home on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, which means Brown won’t be able to interview until next week at the earliest. If New England loses, timing won’t really matter. If they win, it likely sets up a matchup with the Denver Broncos, and that calls for all the focus in the world from everyone in the building.

Brown knows that. Probably, so does the rest of the staff. Around the league, there’s also some speculation that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could draw interest again. McDaniels had already been a head coach twice, and he returned to work with Mike Vrabel in January 2025, knowing what this season could be.

But circling back to Brown. Just how legitimate is the $5.5 billion worth Cardinals‘ interest in him?

Cardinals are genuinely interested in Thomas Brown

The Cardinals fired their former head coach, Jonathan Gannon, after going 3-14 in 2025 and 15-36 over the span of three years. They need a good offensive play caller, and Thomas Brown fits that description pretty well. He is not just the TEs coach, but also the passing game coordinator, and one of the up-and-coming names in the market.

Cameron Wolfe reported that the Cardinals have formally requested permission to interview the New England Patriots assistant.

This wouldn’t be a leap into the unknown for Brown. He’s been coaching for 15 years and spent time as an interim head coach in 2024. Before that, he served two seasons as an assistant head coach with the Los Angeles Rams, working alongside Sean McVay. Being part of that staff has a way of accelerating literally anyone’s development.

Short of personal considerations, it’s hard to imagine Brown turning down a head coaching opportunity if it’s offered. After years spent coaching running backs and tight ends, coordinating passing games, and handling assistant head coach duties, he’s probably been waiting for a shot like this.

But again, the Patriots have a playoff game this week, and everything else has to stay secondary. Interviews and opportunities can wait for now.