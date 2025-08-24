Mike Vrabel Eyes 31 NFL Teams’ Rejects for Drake Maye as Patriots Set to Cut Ties With Multiple Players

“There’s a lot more than [three or four roster spots] that are available, and a lot of things will change between now and the regular season.” That’s what HC Mike Vrabel had said before the Patriots faced the Giants in the preseason finale. So he knew this preseason wouldn’t be easy. But did he expect a 42-10 beating at the hands of the Giants? Probably not. The Patriots’ preseason didn’t just end in a loss – it ended in frustration. And Vrabel stood on the sideline, watching it all. And now? He needs changes. Big ones. With roster cuts due by August 26, he will need to trim big time from 91 players to only 53. That’s almost half the roster gone.

It’s no wonder that Mike Vrabel hinted that the team we saw in the preseason finale won’t look the same on opening day, September 7. But according to Chad Graff from The Athletic, Mike Vrabel doesn’t just want to pick from his own roster. The head coach seems ready to scan the waiver wire after all 31 other teams make their cuts. That means New England fans might see several new faces around QB Drake Maye before Week 1. And honestly, that sounds like the right move. Why? Because this roster still looks shaky in several areas.

According to Chadd Graff, the running back room looks steady. Antonio Gibson, Rhamondre Stevenson, and TreVeyon Henderson seem locked in. But is that enough? Probably not. Injuries hit running backs fast, and Vrabel may want a fourth option. Graff said, “This is one of those positions where the Patriots might scour the waiver wire.” Then, amongst the tight ends, Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are reliable options for Drake Maye. Jack Westover adds versatility since he can also play fullback. But let’s be real – none of them wowed this preseason. So, Graff predicted that Vrabel would find a more dynamic option elsewhere. If he’s serious about giving Maye the best weapons possible, this is one spot to watch closely.

The O-line might be Mike Vrabel’s biggest headache on the roster. Chad Graff predicted that Ben Brown, Caedan Wallace, Cole Strange, Demontrey Jacobs, Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Marcus Bryant, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, and Will Campbell will make the roster. Sounds solid on paper, right? Not exactly. Strange looked shaky when he played at center against the Giants in the preseason finale. He even picked up a holding penalty in the red zone. Meanwhile, Wallace’s spot won’t be a guaranteed option either. And let’s be honest – if the O-line can’t protect Drake Maye, New England will be asking for trouble. Besides, Graff also said, “Vrabel doesn’t seem set with his current starting five and might continue trying new options.” So, the Pats could easily swap in waiver-wire talent if better options appear.

Furthermore, Chad Graff also predicted Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, and Marte Mapu for the linebacker spot. That’s not a bad group, but it lacks depth. Spillane and Gibbens looked sharp in camp, but is that enough to anchor the defense? Mike Vrabel knows how important linebackers are – he played the position himself a few years ago. So, he won’t settle here, as Graff said, “The Pats need help at this position.” So, fans can expect another addition from cuts around the league.

Mike Vrabel announces names set to get a cut from the Patriots’ roster

While many teams wait until the final day, Mike Vrabel wasted no time. On August 22, he announced that the Patriots are already set to cut 14 players: QB Ben Wooldridge, RB Micah Bernard, RB Shane Watts, WR Phil Lutz, TE Cole Fotheringham, TE Jaheim Bell, G Sidy Sow, G Tyrese Robinson, DT Kyle Peko, DT Philip Blidi, LB RJ Moten, LB Monty Rice, DB Jordan Polk, and DB Isaiah Bolden. Any surprises here? Not really.

Most of these 14 players weren’t expected to make the final 53. Still, a few like Ben Wooldridge, Cole Fotheringham, Sidy Sow, Kyle Peko, and Jordan Polk are expected to land on the practice squad if they clear waivers. However, Polk’s situation will be especially tough. According to reports, he will be headed for season-ending shoulder surgery. That opens up another roster spot. But the most interesting cut? Ben Wooldridge. Why? The Patriots will now be left with just two quarterbacks: Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs. Is that enough? Probably not.

Ben Wooldridge actually showed some potential in the finale, throwing for 82 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. He won’t make the 53, but according to Chad Graff, the QB might stick around on the practice squad. Besides, Mike Vrabel also did not rule out the possibility of adding another QB. “We’re there at two… We’ll decide if we plan on carrying a third quarterback on the 53 or on the practice squad,” he told reporters. That sounds like he’s keeping the door wide open. Moreover, the Patriots are now down to 76 players, with more cuts to come. So, the big question is: Will Vrabel find the right mix to build around Drake Maye? Only time will tell. But one thing’s clear: the roster we see today won’t be the same roster we see in Week 1. And maybe that’s exactly what the Patriots need.