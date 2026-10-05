Mike Vrabel Fires Back at Bills CB After Insult Aimed at Patriots WR

The New England Patriots pulled off a wild 29-26 road comeback victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, but the fireworks did not stop on the field. After Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took shots at Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III, head coach Mike Vrabel quickly fired back.

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During his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, co-host Courtney Cox brought up the defensive back’s harsh remarks following their recent clash

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“C.J. Gardner-Johnson had some interesting comments when it came to Efton Chism after the game, calling him an elevated player, saying we probably won’t hear from him again in the season,” Cox stated as Vrabel did not waste any time sticking up for his young wideout. He dropped a sharp jab about the veteran defender’s journeyman career path across the league, with the comment instantly cracking up the studio hosts.

“For a guy that’s been on eight teams in four years? I mean, I guess he knows the drill,” Mike Vrabel shot back at Gardner-Johnson on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

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That response came after Gardner-Johnson downplayed Chism’s clutch score in Buffalo’s locker room. C.J. has played for six teams, not 8 as Mike Vrabel stated. That includes the likes of the New Orleans Saints, where he was drafted in the 4th round in 2019, the Eagles, the Lions, the Texans, the Bears, and now the Bills.

“An elevated guy made a hell of a catch — probably won’t hear from him again. … A practice squad player made a hell of a play. That’s all I’m going to tell you. You do it again, and he probably won’t make it again,” C.J. had stated after the game about Chism’s game-winning touchdown, which drew a reaction from Mike Vrabel.

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Gardner-Johnson’s frustration came after a wild finish to the game that went against the Bills and handed them their first loss of the 2026 NFL season, making their record 3-1.

The Patriots QB Drake Maye found Chism in the end zone with the score at 21-26 in favor of the Bills and just 1:50 remaining on the clock. It was a stunning 23-yard touchdown where Chism pulled off a one-handed catch over Buffalo defenders, giving New England the lead.

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Then, New England’s safety Craig Woodson intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen with 1:14 remaining to put the game to bed against their AFC East rivals.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calling Efton Chism a practice squad player, however, paints a picture that is far from the sophomore WR’s career reality. The 24-year-old wideout arrived in the pros with serious production at the college level. Before he was a part of Mike Vrabel’s offense, Efton Chism was playing for Eastern Washington in college.

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Chism earned FCS First-Team All-American honors in 2024 after hauling in 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns, even breaking school marks previously held by Seattle Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp.

Efton Chism signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2025, made the 53-man roster out of training camp, and entered Week 4 in the 2026 NFL season listed as the team’s backup.

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With star WR AJ Brown out with an injury, Mike Vrabel needed depth, and Chism answered the call in Buffalo, finishing the contest with two receptions for 42 yards. His game-deciding 23-yard TD showcased the belief his QB has in the youngster. Chism’s clutch grab gives him real momentum to carve out more snaps in the offensive game plans moving forward.

Who knows, by the time the rematch between the AFC East rivals comes around in Foxborough later this season, we might see C.J. face off against Chism yet again; this time, Efton Chism III will have a personal challenge to back up his HC Mike Vrabel’s claims.