Mike Vrabel Forced to Worsen Defensive Woes as Patriots Set to Give Up on Multiple Players

The New England Patriots, a franchise built on the granite foundation of defensive identity, are now staring into that silence, and Mike Vrabel’s chisel is poised to strike. After a full offseason of work, sitting at a pristine 2-0 in the preseason, only one preseason game remains. It’s a final chance for a slew of players hoping to stand out to the new coaching staff and make the initial 53-man roster.

Vrabel might have to first break pieces of the old one. The very players who were once part of the solution—veterans with 424 tackles and 9 interceptions between them—are now on the wrong side of the bubble, their past contributions overshadowed by present-day scheme fits and a relentless, new standard.

As VP of Player Personnel, Eliot Wolf stated, navigating these difficult decisions is a complex process, noting, “I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others would like to make you believe.”

Veterans on the Vrabel trade block

This complexity is now personified by veterans like safety Kyle Dugger and outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, two of the team’s longest-tenured players who are now known to be available for trade. The writing seems to be on the wall for Dugger, a player who just over a year ago was signed to a four-year, $58 million deal to be a defensive cornerstone.

After a 2023 season where he logged 109 tackles and 1.5 sacks, the 29-year-old safety now appears to have lost a step and has tumbled down the depth chart, practicing with the scout team and playing in the fourth quarter of preseason games

The financials are staggering. If released, the Patriots would absorb a $14.25 million dead cap hit for a mere $1 million in savings—a brutal cap penalty for a player not on the team. A trade is the only logical escape, but it hinges on New England eating a significant portion of his salary, a sobering testament to how quickly value can evaporate in the NFL.

In a cruel twist of fate, Jennings finds himself on the other side of the same coin. After a period where he looked like a misfit in Vrabel’s attacking scheme, the 27-year-old responded with vengeance. He delivered a monstrous three-sack performance in one half against the Vikings, a statement written in quarterback pressures that brought his preseason total to 3 sacks.

“To his credit,” Vrabel said, praising the way Jennings has responded, “he’s done nothing but compete in practice, earn reps in the games and take advantage of everyone that he’s gotten.” His contract, with only $1.35M guaranteed this year on a $1.85M base salary, makes him a far more flexible trade piece than Dugger, a commodity in a ruthless market where the Patriots could clear ~$3.5M in space.

Yet, even this resurgence may not be enough. His reputation as a top-notch edge setter is less valued in a system that prioritizes players who attack through the line of scrimmage. His contract, with a minimal guarantee, makes him a far more flexible trade piece than Dugger, a commodity in a ruthless market.

The bubble boys: Mapu and Jones

They are joined on the bubble by players like 2023 third-round pick Marte Mapu, who, after recording just 35 solo tackles in 27 career games, 3 solos in the preseason, yet is now expendable as he’s struggled to fit the new defensive vision. Truman Jones, an offseason award winner, whose 7 preseason tackles are overshadowed by consistency concerns.

In Vrabel’s system, where every gap assignment is sacrosanct and missteps are magnified, “nice moments” aren’t a currency that buys roster security. Jones’s $2.715 million undrafted free agent contract, with its minimal dead money, makes him precisely the type of difficult-but-necessary cut a new regime makes to signal that past praise guarantees nothing.

In a linebacker room that Vrabel and DC Terrell Williams have repeatedly called out for its lack of depth, Mapu’s inability to secure a role isn’t just a personal failure; it’s an indictment of a previous vision. His struggle to find a defined, impactful role—neither a traditional thumping linebacker nor a coverage-specific safety—renders him a luxury this new staff cannot afford. He represents a type of player that no longer fits: a ‘tweener without a trump card in a system demanding specificity and violent execution.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media before the team s OTA held on the practice field at Gillette Stadium.

Cutting up-and-comers like Jones or giving up on a recent draft pick like Mapu is one thing. But moving on from established, homegrown veterans like Dugger and Jennings—even if it’s via trade—is a conscious decision to actively weaken the defensive depth in the short term. It’s a gamble that the culture reset and schematic purity Vrabel demands will ultimately yield a greater reward than the proven, if imperfect, talent already on the roster.

This is the paradox of the rebuild that dares not speak its name. To get better, you sometimes have to first get worse. Vrabel, the man who helped define this franchise’s defensive soul, is now forced to dissect it, trusting that his blueprint and the promise of undrafted gems like receiver Efton Chism—who Vrabel nicknamed “Chiz” and says “has taken advantage of ‘em” after his team-leading 6 receptions for 71 yards and a TD in Minnesota.

It’s a high-stakes bet, where the price of the future is paid for with the pillars of the past. The silence in Foxboro is about to be broken by the sound of falling idols, or it’s an opportunity for them to prove themselves in the final preseason.