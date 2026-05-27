Mike Vrabel Gives Cryptic Answer to Patriots Adding Another WR After Stefon Diggs’ Release

With the NFL’s post-June 1 trade window approaching, all eyes are on Foxborough to see if the New England Patriots will upgrade their wide receiver room with the departure of Stefon Diggs. There have been rumors that the front office is eyeing a trade for Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown. However, head coach Mike Vrabel is keeping his cards close to his chest about the move.

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Speaking at his Wednesday press conference following the team’s first OTA session, reporters asked Vrabel whether the team could acquire another elite receiver. His response, however, did not reveal a lot.

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“We want to continue to improve the roster at every opportunity that we get,” Vrabel told the reporters. “And when those opportunities arise, I don’t know. I know the guys that we have here are working extremely hard, and I would say yesterday’s first OTA was much better than last year’s. I have to take the coaches’ opinion, because I didn’t go back and watch last year’s first day. But I felt like yesterday was really positive. It was good to see Romeo [Doubs] out there. It was good to see some of the new faces, some of the young guys.”

Vrabel’s words on improving at every opportunity is the cryptic part as it does not fully reveal their intentions of bringing Brown to the team. However, all throughout the offseason, the Patriots have been linked with the Eagles’ WR. Even with the deadline nearly over, the Patriots are trying to keep everyone in the dark about how close they actually are to executing the trade.

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Many in the league believe the two front offices likely settled on parameters weeks ago, and there are plans underway to bring Brown to Foxborough. It’s the most logical explanation for why the Patriots bypassed major receiver upgrades earlier in the offseason. On the other hand, Brown has also missed the Eagles’ offseason workouts.

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The ultimate tell dropped a few weeks back. There were rumors that the Pro Bowler was already house-hunting around Boston. His move to the Patriots will help him reunite with Vrabel, who coached him when he was with the Tennessee Titans. It was under him that Brown first came into the limelight and went on to become one of the best WRs in the league.

His first Pro Bowl selection came during Vrabel’s tutelage as part of the Titans. Both of them reuniting in New England would be a great move, especially because of how talented the Patriots’ roster is.

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A.J. Brown has racked up over 1,000 yards in six of the seven seasons he has played in the NFL. Playing with a QB like Drake Maye will certainly help him add to his brilliant numbers.

Maye had developed a great bond with Diggins, and while he will have to work once again with a new QB, this move will help the Patriots significantly, especially in the postseason, where Diggs had fallen a little short for the team.

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Inside Stefon Diggs’ Short-Lived New England Patriots Cameo

The New England Patriots are famous for their usual frugality. However, they shook up the NFL last offseason when they decided to spend big on an elite talent. The new regime placed its trust in Stefon Diggs and offered him a three-year deal to secure a WR1 they desperately needed.

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Now a free agent after just one year in the Northeast, Diggs’ brief cameo elevated the Patriots’ offense. Despite being 31 and working his way back from a torn ACL, Diggs looked entirely rejuvenated.

He shattered a long-standing record by becoming the first Patriot to cross the 1,000-yard milestone since Julian Edelman’s 2019 campaign. His chemistry with Drake Maye was also often talked about, as they became the emotional leaders of their squad.

In the end, the Patriots simply couldn’t ignore the massive contract and the cloud hanging over his off-field legal proceedings. These issues forced them to terminate his deal back in March this year.

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The move was a massive financial relief for the franchise, which helped shed $16.8 million off the books. This also gave management the cash needed to sign Romeo Doubs. However, Diggins is not done yet. The NFL star is still sitting out there as a free agent waiting for the right contender to call.