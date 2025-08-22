Mike Vrabel Gives Up on Multiple Players as Patriots’ Plans to Send Shockwaves Across Locker Room

“This is our first year, we’ve been through this, and we got to get it right,” Mike Vrabel said before the Patriots’ game with the Giants. The preseason finale could be a chance for the Patriots to size up the roster. The coach has his starters sitting out for the game, so perhaps the microscope will be on the remaining players as they get their shot. It could also shape the team’s future, as the Patriots have to trim their roster to 53 men soon after the game. And it seems the Patriots are already a step ahead when it comes to trade talks.

As the squad kicks off the preseason finale, the Patriots, on the other hand, are also moving ahead with their rumored trades, as per Zach Gatsby. He just took to his X to announce that Vrabel and the team are interested in acquiring an edge rusher. At the same time, he is clearing up roster spots. As reported, S Kyle Dugger and LB Anfernee Jennings are being discussed in trade talks. “The #Patriots remain interested in trading for an EDGE rusher as the 53-man cutdown nears, per reports. They’re also actively shopping S Kyle Dugger and LB Anfernee Jennings, with DE Keion White’s name being thrown around in trade talks,” Gatsby wrote.

As per sources, both players have seen reduced action since Vrabel took over. However, both were present at the previous two preseason games. With no interceptions and 81 tackles last season, Dugger was good. Moreover, he was also listed as the starter in some of the unofficial depth charts. These rumors come just a year after the Safety signed a four-year deal with the team valued at $58 million.

Does the coach agree with the rumors? He is not unfamiliar with what is circulating on social media. So, during his appearance on @985TheSportsHub, the coach said that he has heard the rumors but is unlikely to address them. “I don’t know, you reported a lot of things that may not have been true, so I wouldn’t put a lot of stock in the reports that go around. You know that better than anybody,” he said. So, it could be this preseason finale game, which can serve as a chance for both players to step up and prove their abilities.

While speaking of the edge rusher, the team has an impressive roster with Harold Landry III, Keion White, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Jennings. Another strong edge rusher could only help the roster further. Edge rushers are often given preference by both the team and defenses. If winning is the goal for the Patriots, the rumors don’t seem surprising.

The Patriots have several roster spots open

Vrabel’s comment during his earlier interview sheds more light on the Pats roster. During the conversation with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak, the coach was asked about the roster and the positions before the preseason finale. And Vrabel had an interesting answer. “There’s a lot more than [three or four roster spots] that are available, and a lot of things will change between now and the regular season,” he said.

So, it seems several Patriots players headed into the preseason finale against the Giants with roster spots still undecided. There could be some undecided spots in the offense, Wide Receivers, and tight ends’ rooms too. And these could still shift depending on performance. The offensive line is also unsettled, with players like Jared Wilson being moved around despite initially looking like locked-in starters during training camp.

This game will be a crucial moment for the team.