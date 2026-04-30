Mike Vrabel Greeted With Standing Ovation By Patriots Fans Amid Dianna Russini Controversy

Unlike Dianna Russini, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is facing different consequences after the New York Post released controversial pictures of them from a resort in Arizona on April 7. These intimate photos were taken before the NFL’s annual meeting on March 29, which led to both facing massive scrutiny from fans and other stakeholders in the sport. Now, nearly a month after the incident, it seems Patriots fans have moved on from those photos.

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“Mike Vrabel received a standing ovation at the Patriots season ticket holder event,” a caption for a video shared by Barstool Sports on X said.

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Beyond the standing ovation, several season ticket holders didn’t hold back in expressing how they felt.

One yelled, “We love you, Mike.”

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Another said, “We support you.”

This media appearance came before Vrabel faced the media ahead of the draft. He showed up at the Patriots’ draft party for season ticket holders at Gillette Stadium, where he also took a moment to address the crowd.

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He didn’t touch on the New York Post reports linking him to former NFL insider Dianna Russini. Those reports, first highlighted by Page Six, claimed the two were recently seen at a couples-only resort in Arizona and later shared photos from six years ago showing them together at a bar in New York.

As this relationship directly affects the credibility of the journalistic work, the NFL insider was forced to release a statement confirming her resignation from her role.

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“This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process. The Athletic is trying to complete,” Dianna Russini said in her statement. “It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

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“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now, before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

On the other hand, the biggest consequence faced by Vrabel was that he had to accept his involvement in the incident publicly after brushing off the issue when the pictures were first released. Vrabel then released a statement confirming his decision to undergo counseling with his wife, Jen, and miss the final day of the recently concluded NFL draft.

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Barring the public scrutiny he continues to face through social media, Vrabel remains unaffected by the incident, especially after the NFL’s stance on the incident ahead of its annual spectacle in Pittsburgh.

NFL issues verdict on the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini situation

After a historic 14-3 season, which ended with a Super Bowl LX defeat and an AP Coach of the Year trophy, Mike Vrabel came under constant scrutiny from those in and around the game. Hence, at the NFL draft, Roger Goodell was asked about the league’s stance on this glaring issue.

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“This is not a personal conduct policy [situation], as we know it today. It’s a personal matter, and we’ll leave it at that,” Goodell said before highlighting the Patriots’ role in a situation. “The teams handle these matters when they’re personal matters, and they handle them. They have a lot more information that can benefit everyone involved.”

Ultimately, Mike Vrabel appears to have weathered the storm. While Dianna Russini paid a steep price for the leaked photos, Vrabel has retained his job, his team’s support, and the league’s support. The standing ovation from Patriots season ticket holders signals that the fanbase is ready to move forward and focus on the upcoming season.