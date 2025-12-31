Mike Vrabel Has Broadcasting Tips for Tom Brady, Rejects FOX Announcer’s Help for Patriots’ Drake Maye

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Vrabel isn't interested in listening to Tom Brady.

Tom Brady is not interested in receiving any tips for his broadcast gig.

Drake Maye is one of the Patriots' MVPs.

While Mike Vrabel is not interested in taking any advice from NFL legend Tom Brady concerning the New England Patriots, he would like to provide some tips for the legendary QB’s new gig inside the broadcast booth.

During an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” on Tuesday, the Patriots head coach threw a jab at his former teammate-turned-FOX analyst while making it clear he’s fully confident in Drake Maye’s development without outside input.

When Cowherd asked whether Brady had tried to offer tips on developing Maye, Vrabel shut that down quickly.

“Nah, we’re all set right now,”

But the conversation didn’t end there. Cowherd said that the seven-time Super Bowl champion who is also in his second season as FOX’s lead NFL analyst would not listen to his advice either.

“Yeah, I try to give him tips on broadcasting. He doesn’t want to listen to it.” Cowherd said.

Vrabel replied stating that Brady should listen and pay attention to what Cowherd has to offer.

In his rookie year, the Patriots QB surpassed 2000 passing yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

Reported by FOX Sports, Maye’s second season has been nothing short of historic. The Patriots’ quarterback leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.7%), yards per attempt (8.9), and passer rating (112.9), while racking up 4,203 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions.

Adding to this, Maye has the league’s highest passer rating at 132.5, completing 32 of 58 such throws for 1,001 yards and eight touchdowns. His two-way playmaking has added another dimension, with 409 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

That offensive firepower has transformed New England entirely. After suffering back-to-back 4-13 seasons, the 2025 Patriots are 13-3 and have already clinched the AFC East. The team’s offense now ranks fourth in total yards and fifth in points per game at 28.3.

The HC of the Patriots and Cowherd understands Brady’s legendary football pedigree, but he is not relying on his former Super Bowl-winning teammate to influence how the Patriots build around their 23-year-old quarterback. Rather, Vrabel is leaning into his vision and the unbelievable maturation currently happening to Maye, which is already returning with a major payoff in 2025.

Drake Maye’s Leadership Matters More Than the Tom Brady Narrative

When Vrabel talks about Maye, he keeps returning to something he views as foundational.

“I don’t think maturity has anything to do with age. It has everything to do with experience,” Vrabel explained. “What Drake went through last year in his first year and the things he experienced and what the opportunities he had and going into his second season learning a new offense, I think you start to see each and every single day his spirit, passion, energy, and leadership.”

Maye’s dominance in the New York Jets game last Sunday solidified his MVP credentials. The performance made Maye the first quarterback in NFL history with a 90 percent pass completion, 256 passing yards, and five-plus touchdown passes in a single game. The victory pushed the Patriots to a perfect 8-0 on the road, the only undefeated road team in the entire NFL in 2025.

For Vrabel, the formula is clear. Trust the system he’s built, trust Maye’s natural growth, and don’t outsource the process to outside voices, even ones as accomplished as Brady’s. The results speak louder than any broadcasting tips ever could.