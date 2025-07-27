Mike Vrabel Has Obvious Cut Candidates Amid Patriots’ Key Position Battle, Says Insider

“It’s time to build a team,” Pats’ new HC Mike Vrabel said before training camp kicked off. “We have to start coming together as a football team.” Seven months into the job, the former Patriots LB-turned-head coach isn’t just talking culture. He’s making ruthless moves to overhaul a roster that’s stumbled to back-to-back 4-13 seasons. From staffing hires to draft picks, every decision carries the weight of a franchise desperate to reclaim its identity post-Bill Belichick.

But here’s where it gets interesting. As players grind under the Foxborough sun, Vrabel’s vision is starting to crystallize. Certain position battles are heating up. And some players might want to check their locker room nametags twice. And according to those watching closest, the choices aren’t as complicated as you’d think.

Turns out, the Patriots’ WR battle isn’t as wide open as folks thought. Beat reporter Taylor Kyles broke it down clean: “The #Patriots WR battle isn’t very controversial, imo. X: Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams. Z: Stefon Diggs, Kendrick Bourne. S: DeMario Douglas, David Chism. My guess is Mack Hollins makes the team in some form, but Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker are fighting for spots.” And after watching camp? It’s hard to argue.

Ja’Lynn Polk, the 2024 second-round pick, keeps finding ways not to practice—first rehabbing shoulder surgery, now nursing a soft tissue injury. Meanwhile, Javon Baker just flashed his first big moment with a 60-yard TD from Drake Maye, burning safety Jaylinn Hawkins with a nasty double move. But here’s the problem: New England’s WR room is stacked. Stefon Diggs and DeMario ‘Pop’ Douglas are locks. Kendrick Bourne and Kayshon Boutte bring veteran savvy. Kyle Williams and Mack Hollins fill specific roles. That leaves Polk and Baker on the bubble, fighting for maybe one spot—if that.

Mike Vrabel’s not sugarcoating it either. When asked about Polk’s absences, he kept it real: “Everybody… we think that practice is important.” Translation? The Patriots need guys who can suit up now, not just rehab. And with Maye already building chemistry with Diggs, Douglas, and Williams, the clock’s ticking for the fringe guys.

So yeah, the cuts might hurt. But they won’t surprise anyone. But the receiver drama isn’t the only camp battle worth watching – there’s another position quietly brewing with just as much at stake.

Mike Vrabel’s trench warfare dilemma

While everyone’s buzzing about Drake Maye and the receivers, there’s a quieter battle brewing in the trenches – one that might matter just as much. The Patriots’ offensive line got bullied last year, giving up 100 sacks over two seasons. That’s why Eliot Wolf went to work this offseason, drafting maulers like Will Campbell and Jared Wilson while snagging steady vets Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury. Four spots seem locked down, but left guard? That’s become the camp’s most underrated showdown.

Right now, Cole Strange – the 2022 first-rounder with something to prove – is getting every first-team snap. But let’s be real: his play hasn’t matched his draft pedigree. Those PFF grades (54.6 and 64.6) tell you all you need to know. With New England declining his fifth-year option, this is his last chance to show he’s more than just a ‘Belichick reach.’ Still, he’s got the edge over Caedan Wallace and Wilson, mostly because he’s been here before. Remember 2023? Strange got hurt early, then returned at center for two games when David Andrews went down. Versatility helps, but consistency wins jobs.

Mike Vrabel addresses media at a press conference to announce his hiring as the head coach of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s the twist: Strange isn’t just fighting for his career. He’s got to babysit Campbell, the rookie tackle with those polarizing short arms. Scouts loved Campbell’s tape but nitpicked his 32 7/8-inch wingspan. That extra inch matters when you’re blocking Myles Garrett twice a year. So the left guard better be ready to chip, pull, and cover Campbell’s blind side like his life depends on it.

Of course, it’s early. No pads yet, no real contact. But after watching this group surrender seven sacks in non-contact drills? If practice squad guys are bullying them now, real NFL pass rushers will feast come September. Maye might be the future, but without a clean pocket, he’ll spend more time scrambling than developing. That’s why this ‘boring’ position battle could decide everything.