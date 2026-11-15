“Mike Vrabel Hit My Line After the Game”: Patriots Legend Offers to Help Struggling $135M Star

Christian Gonzalez was supposed to be a long-term cornerstone of the New England Patriots’ defense. The franchise made that commitment official in September, handing the cornerback a four-year, $135 million extension. But after a difficult performance against the Green Bay Packers, Gonzalez entered the Patriots’ matchup with the Detroit Lions under pressure to respond. His latest outing in Munich brought another frustrating moment.

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Amon-Ra St. Brown exposed the Patriots’ cornerback early in Sunday’s game, turning a pass from Jared Goff into a 56-yard touchdown with 6:13 remaining in the first quarter. Gonzalez had an opportunity to make the tackle in the open field, but St. Brown evaded him and raced into the end zone. The play added to the scrutiny surrounding a player the Patriots expect to anchor their secondary.

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Looking at that performance, former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel shared that head coach Mike Vrabel should contact him after the Lions game.

“Mike Vrabel hit my line after the game. We got to get this Christian Gonzalez s–t figured out,” Samuel shared on X.

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The touchdown against Detroit followed a difficult Week 9 outing against Green Bay. The Patriots lost 45-27, with Gonzalez allowing 10 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in coverage, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The 187 receiving yards marked a career high for the cornerback, making it a particularly difficult afternoon for a player entrusted with containing opposing teams’ top receivers.

Gonzalez did not shy away from responsibility after the Packers defeat. He acknowledged that Green Bay’s receivers had got the better of him, but insisted that he was ready to move forward.

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“They got the best of me today. I had a bad game. I’m not shaken up by it. I’m not too worried about it. I’ll move on and be ready for next week,” Gonzalez said.

Vrabel also made it clear that the Patriots expected more from their highly paid cornerback. The head coach accepted collective responsibility for the defeat but stressed that the team’s best players had to deliver.

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“Again, when your best players don’t play good, you don’t have much of a chance in this league,” Vrabel said. “So we expect a lot more; he expects a lot more. We need more from him and everybody else. It wasn’t just him. Again, we gotta be able to coach and be prepared, and then we have to execute. So it’s like it is every single week when we don’t win. It’s all of us, and it starts with me.”

Samuel understands the expectations that come with playing cornerback in New England. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and he spent the early part of his career with the franchise before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. His experience as a former Patriots defensive standout gives his public intervention added significance.

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Gonzalez has already demonstrated why the Patriots invested so heavily in him. Selected 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, he earned second-team All-Pro recognition in 2024 before making his first Pro Bowl in 2025. Those achievements helped convince the Patriots to make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league.

His four-year extension is worth $135 million, including $102 million guaranteed. The investment reflects how central the Patriots believe Gonzalez will be to their defense for years to come.

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But the recent performances have put that responsibility under the spotlight. The Packers repeatedly found success against Gonzalez, and St. Brown’s 56-yard touchdown against Detroit provided another reminder of the challenges facing the cornerback.

Whether Samuel’s conversation with Vrabel leads to direct guidance for Gonzalez remains unknown. What is clear is that the Patriots need their highly paid defensive star to rediscover the form that made him one of the league’s most promising young cornerbacks.