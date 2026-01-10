Mike Vrabel Is Dreading the Justin Herbert Challenge as Patriots HC Announces Bad News Before Playoff Game

Playoff week always brings pressure, but this one feels heavier for Mike Vrabel. The New England Patriots‘ head coach knows the road ahead is not easy. A primetime playoff game against a strong Chargers defense awaits. But at the center of it all, there’s a headache present in the offense, too.

“(The quarterback) He extends plays, keeps his eyes downfield, and makes guys miss,” Vrabel said about Justin Herbert on the Patriots’ official YouTube channel. “He’s able to create some explosive gains just by scrambling off platform and moving the ball down the field, but also running defensively.”

Vrabel spoke about how Herbert handles pressure, saying he escapes free rushers and keeps plays alive. The head coach made it clear that it wasn’t just his prowess. His mentality was also part of why the coach dreaded the QB challenge.

“He’s tough,” Vrabel further said. “He’s taking shots with a cast on his left hand. He’s a tough football player who’ll do whatever it takes to help his team win.”

Herbert played with a cast on his left (non-throwing) hand after fracturing it in late 2025, because he’s right-handed and could still throw effectively. This mentality of wanting to be there for the team was just one of the reasons Vrabel emphasized.

While game prep continued, late news caused concern in New England. Patriots Wire reporter Sophie Weller shared a tweet Friday night on X.

“Mike Vrabel says TreVeyon Henderson missed practice today for a personal reason,” the X post read.

Since it was the Friday before the playoffs, the absence raised eyebrows. Thankfully, Vrabel confirmed it was not injury-related. Henderson is expected to be fine. This would be a silver lining, as facing Justin Herbert and an elite Chargers defense leaves no room for errors in their playoff game.