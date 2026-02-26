Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Issues Clear Statement on Stefon Diggs’ Future After Addressing A. J. Brown Trade

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with the media on February 3, 2026 at Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 03 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260203006

Essentials Inside The Story Vrabel’s latest comments keep Diggs’ future in play.

Late-season form and contract timing add intrigue to the decision.

Patriots stay open to exploring big moves at wide receiver.

For a player whose future in New England seemed clouded by doubt, Stefon Diggs received a surprisingly strong vote of confidence from the one man who matters most: Mike Vrabel. The receiver, who’ll turn 33 during the upcoming season, was a reliable force in the Patriots’ successful run. Still, a questionable playoff performance and off-field chaos made his future a bit shaky. But with Vrabel appreciating his hard work and veteran presence, things are looking up for Diggs.

“Not only his [Diggs] future, but what he was able to come in and do for us, and provide leadership and work extremely hard in the time he was rehabbing from his knee,” Vrabel said on Wednesday via reporter Mark Daniels’ post on X. “I think just a really good presence reach and every week. And so, as we look to evaluate the football team, we’re doing that constantly. We’re doing that, Eliot [Wolf] and myself and Ryan and Stretch and Eliot’s staff.”

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Mike Vrabel validated whatever Diggs achieved in his first year with New England. The team locked him in March 2025 through a massive $63.5 million, three-year contract. Back then, he was recovering from a torn ACL from Week 8, barring him from playing again that year. However, his recovery didn’t hinder his efficiency during the regular season.

Vrabel was impressed by Diggs’ regular-season production, where he breached the 1000-yard mark, but his momentum couldn’t be sustained in the playoffs. His Super Bowl LX showing was especially disappointing. He caught only three receptions for 37 yards on three targets. Beyond performance, his cap situation could also weigh heavily on his future with New England.

Diggs’ contract carries a $26 million cap hit next year. He also faced a legal case involving accusations of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. While he pleaded not guilty, the Patriots won’t likely ignore it ‌completely. Additionally, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf sounded vague while answering whether Diggs would be around in 2026.

“I’m not going to get into any specific players today,” Wolf said on Tuesday. “There are certain conversations that we’re having, and we’ll see what happens with everyone.”

Meanwhile, the timing is crucial for the Patriots. If the wideout remains on the roster by March 13, he is due an additional $6 million in guarantees. For now, Mike Vrabel’s tone suggests that Stefon will stay. If not, they need to make a quick decision and find his replacement in free agency. The coach might know who he wants.

If the Patriots do move on from Diggs, they’ll need another top-tier receiver, and Vrabel’s recent comments have fueled speculation about a potential reunion with another star: A.J. Brown.

Mike Vrabel fueled speculation on A.J. Brown’s trade talk

Trade rumors about A.J. Brown have been swirling for months. The rumors are fueled by the star wide receiver’s public criticism of the Eagles. He has called them out on multiple occasions and even had a brief argument with head coach Nick Sirianni during a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sirianni even admitted he couldn’t promise Brown would still be with the franchise this year. Given the on-field and sideline turmoil, experts began linking Brown to potential trade partners, including the Patriots. On Wednesday, Vrabel addressed the speculation with an intriguing response.

“I think that we’ll look at everything that we can possibly look at to add to our roster,” Vrabel said. “And again, there’s a lot of things that go into trades. There’s a lot of back-and-forth and taking on compensation. So, I’m sure there’ll be a lot of opportunities for us to talk about trades, not only this week, but as we prepare and get closer to the draft.”

It wasn’t a confirmation, but it wasn’t a denial either. Vrabel’s previous association with Brown also makes the situation even more interesting. He played under Vrabel during their time at Tennessee in 2019. His stint ended after the Titans traded him after three seasons. And yet, the duo has remained in touch all these years and shares a close bond.

“I’ve watched him grow, I’ve watched him mature,” he said. “I’m proud of him, I’m proud of the father that he is, and the husband (that he is). That has nothing to do with where he plays, or where he played. So those are the things that are important.”

Still, there are obstacles. Brown has dealt with multiple injuries over the years, including surgeries on both knees and a lingering hamstring issue last season. Financially, a trade would also hurt Philadelphia. Releasing him before June 1 would trigger nearly $40 million in dead cap space.

In the end, any deal may depend on the Eagles’ asking price, maybe a 2026 first-round pick. But with New England needing a dynamic receiver, the coach’s comments have kept the conversation very much alive.