Mike Vrabel Issues Statement on Jets Hijacking His Patriots Move Amid Message to Robert Kraft

Mike Vrabel’s 2025 story could have turned out very differently. Instead of coaching the New England Patriots, he had a chance to choose the New York Jets. But that’s all we can know for now. Fresh off a 27-14 Thursday night decisive win over the Jets, the Patriots’ head coach brushed aside questions about the New York Jets’ being desperate to sign him as a coach.

“No, I think, I’m not sure,” Vrabel said when asked about the Jets’ move on WEEI 93.7 FM. “You go through the interview process. There’s a lot of conversations that are had and then ultimately you try to make a decision. And this is the decision that I made, and [I’m] extremely happy about being here.”

Vrabel’s comments left little room for doubt. The Jets’ push was a failed attempt, and his loyalty lies firmly with the Patriots. Though he remained coy about the details, NFL reporter Albert Breer noted that the Jets’ interest was genuine, even including an interview, before the Patriots ultimately hired him. Vrabel’s words also sent a clear message to Robert Kraft, signaling that he is fully satisfied with his choice and committed to leading the Patriots forward.

Vrabel picked Robert Kraft’s ownership and quarterback Drake Maye, even as the New York Jets reportedly attempted a late push to hijack his move to Foxborough. The Patriots are 9-2, riding an eight-game win streak and leading the AFC East with legitimate Super Bowl buzz. The Jets, meanwhile, are struggling to find any kind of rhythm, trailing at the bottom of the division with a 2-8 record on the season. Vrabel’s choice to go with the Pats is clearly paying off.

There’s also the matter of ownership. Vrabel’s leadership once had the Tennessee Titans destroy the Patriots in the Tom Brady – Bill Belichick era (2019 playoffs).

“Ever since that moment, I’ve thought, ‘Wow, this is a guy, one day, we should consider to lead our efforts,’” Robert Kraft had noted in an interview.

That vote of confidence matters to Vrabel, especially with how his last team’s ownership turned out.

While Mike Vrabel is gunning for the Coach of the Year with the Pats, the Titans are stuck in rebuilding purgatory. Owner Amy Adams Strunk had cited her disappointment over the ‘23 and ‘24 seasons when she fired him. Those changes brought Brian Callahan, who flamed out so badly that he got canned mid-season. Now, interim coach Mike McCoy is holding the reins while Tennessee continues spiraling.

Vrabel’s doing in Foxborough what Tennessee couldn’t sustain: consistent winning. One of the biggest reasons for Vrabel signing up with the Patriots was the potential he saw in their quarterback back in his rookie year.

Drake Maye sealed the deal for Mike Vrabel’s move

When Vrabel prepared for his Patriots interview, he studied Drake Maye’s tape from his rough rookie year under former head coach Jerod Mayo. And what he saw was enough to convince him, despite the Pats coming off a 4-13 disaster.

“There was quite a bit,” Vrabel explained when asked about Maye’s influence. “I think it had a lot to do with how he reacted. Again, it was a difficult season, and I think how he handled things or his ability certainly stood out.

Fast forward to November, and Vrabel’s bet is paying off big time. Maye has become the MVP favorite, slinging 25-of-34 for 281 yards and a touchdown against the Jets while steering the Patriots to win number nine. His chemistry with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is clicking, and Maye is now orchestrating New England’s stunning turnaround.

Vrabel’s loyalty to the Krafts and his conviction in Drake Maye have vindicated every risk he took last January. While Tennessee cycles through yet another interim coach and braces for a long rebuild, the Patriots are surging toward what looks like a clear path to the AFC East crown.