Mike Vrabel May Cut Ties With $16M Veteran After Patriots’ New Addition Makes Impact

Back in 2023, a Patriots vet pulled off something no athlete has managed in the past decade. He played over 70% of the team’s snaps on offense or defense and over 70% on special teams. The man practically never left the field. The Patriots fans were convinced that his name was set in stone as the LB1 for years to come. But things have sort of….changed.

Fast forward to 2025, first came an under-the-radar injury during OTAs that got people quietly wondering. Then, just a few days into camp? Yet another setback. And in a room that’s now deeper, quicker, and packed with fresh talent, Mike Vrabel might need to make a tough decision about LB Jahlani Tavai.

In a recent episode of the Patriots Today podcast, the host dove deep into what it means for Tavai to be out again in a packed LB room. “He was a loser during OTAs because he got hurt. I really want him to be healthy going into the year but after what we saw from last season, yeah, he gets a lot of tackles, but his PFF grades were not good at all,” he said. You can’t really blame the guy for getting hurt, but no, this is not a good look for him.

It started in early June. In the OTAs when he went down with what looked like a pretty bad calf injury. He couldn’t put any weight on it and needed help getting off the field. Adam Schefter called it “ominous,” and yeah, it felt that way. Vrabel said they were hopeful he’d be back by the start of camp, but come on, the timing couldn’t be any worse.

Now that the pads are on? He’s out again. Word is, the calf still isn’t quite right. Vrabel sounded cautiously hopeful, saying he’d “be back out there” for the first full practice, but let’s be real: every missed rep is a window for someone else to steal his spot. It’s not just the unavailability either.

Cracks were starting to show last season. Yes, he started every game in 2024 and led the team with 110 tackles. But numbers tell a different story. According to PFF, his overall grade came in at just 53.8, one of the lowest among starting linebackers. And in coverage? Rough. He posted a 48.7 grade, regularly getting picked on in zone looks, especially by tight ends and running backs. It showed. New England gave up 816 receiving yards to backs and TEs last season. You can bet that stat didn’t go unnoticed by the new staff.

Now just add that to a defense that looks nothing like it did a year ago. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is dialing up an aggressive scheme, and the linebacker room is suddenly stacked. Christian Elliss balled out in camp and earned himself a new deal, and two new LB additions are already making a strong impact.

Gibbens and Spillane are already turning heads

Things were bad enough for Tavai; two of New England’s fresh faces are making it worse. Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens have been making noise early in camp. They’ve been locking in during coverage, which is exactly what this linebacker group needed. Spillane jumped a seam route to Hunter Henry and nearly came down with a pick.

And Gibbens? He has been everywhere, tipping one ball that turned into a Jabrill Peppers interception and knocking away another intended for rookie TE Gee Scott Jr. The guy might just be the Patriots’ sneakiest upside play. He came up under Vrabel in Tennessee, so he already knows how to thrive in a no-nonsense, do-your-job environment.

In 2023, he quietly piled up 92 tackles and even showed poise in coverage. Then in 2024, even when his defensive snaps dipped, he still found ways to contribute on special teams. That’s the kind of flexibility Mike Vrabel loves.

Spillane, on the other hand, is just as good, if not better. After back-to-back 140-tackle seasons with the Raiders, he was signed on a three-year, $33 million deal. He’s already stepping in as Vrabel’s go-to signal-caller during camp. The man already seems equipped to anchor the inside linebacker room.

So, yeah, Tavai really cannot afford missing these snaps. Every second that he is out, the crowded LB room is capitalising on it. It’s like the host said, “Getting hurt again is not what you want to see. He cannot afford to get hurt. He cannot afford to fall behind. Because the Patriots have a deep linebacker core.” Yeah, Mike Vrabel has no choice but to make some tough decisions.