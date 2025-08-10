Mike Vrabel May Cut Ties With 3 Players After Patriots’ Lose Weapon in Preseason Opener

Yeah, it’s just preseason, but even with that solid 48-18 win over the Commanders? There were definitely some red flags for the Patriots. Aside from a few bright spots, the team showed some cracks that Coach Vrabel and the staff can’t just brush off. After last season’s strong finish and playoff run, Mike Vrabel would have to make some tough decisions if he wants to replicate it.

If the Patriots want to stay competitive, they can’t be carrying dead weight on the roster. Mike Vrabel looks like he’s ready to shake things up. Especially when it comes to vets who might have slowed down or just don’t fit the younger, faster team he’s building. And a few names are already starting to pop up as the ones who might be on their way out.

The first name on the list? Kendrick Bourne. Let’s be clear: he is a solid, dependable guy for the Patriots, but last year he just couldn’t keep up the big-play output. In 2024, he snagged only 32 catches for 378 yards and 2 touchdowns. A big fall off from previous seasons.

Even in the 2025 preseason opener, Bourne couldn’t find a rhythm, ending the game without a single catch against Washington. Bourne was stuck with second-string reps and just didn’t flash the spark the Patriots need right now. Meanwhile, Efton Chism III was out there making plays. He was out there leading the team with six catches for 50 yards in that game. With guys like Chism stepping up? Bourne’s grip on a roster spot feels more and more fragile.

He’s more of a trade candidate than an outright cut. But if he doesn’t step up his game soon, his days with the Patriots are definitely numbered.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 22, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Moreover, Lan Larison isn’t safe either. The undrafted rookie from UC Davis came into Patriots camp with a chip on his shoulder. In his NFL debut during the preseason opener, he did show some flashes. He rushed for 35 yards on seven carries and punched in a two-yard touchdown.

But just as things were looking up for Larison, injury worries popped up. After the game, he was spotted rocking a walking boot, which definitely set off alarm bells about how serious it might be. The Patriots haven’t said much officially yet, but this could throw a wrench in his fight to make the final 53-man roster.

And with vets like Rhamondre Stevenson and JaMycal Hasty ahead of him on the depth chart, he faces a steep uphill battle.

And finally, we’ve got Tre Avery. The 28-year-old cornerback the Patriots picked up off waivers from the 49ers came into camp hoping to add some depth to the secondary. But so far, his preseason showing hasn’t really impressed. In the opener against the Commanders, he managed just one solo tackle and didn’t register any pass breakups or picks.

His silent performances and questions about his fit in Mike Vrabel’s system are posing tough questions about his future. And while these three names seem more out than in right now, there’s another player whose future is up in the air after yet another injury.

Ja’Lynn Polk’s injury further complicates matters

The Patriots cruised to a 48-18 win over the Commanders in their 2025 preseason opener. Great, but it wasn’t all good news. Second-year wideout Ja’Lynn Polk went down with what looked like a nasty right shoulder or arm injury late in the second quarter during a run. The team took him straight to the locker room for evaluation. Now, it’s pretty much a waiting game.

This injury hits especially hard considering Polk’s past. He had offseason shoulder surgery after getting hurt late in his rookie year, which kept him off the field for most of spring practices. Even though he was cleared to play for training camp, he wasn’t really out there much early on, which got people wondering if he was really ready and where he’d fit on the depth chart. So yeah, it definitely raises some red flags about his future.

The timing of this injury couldn’t be worse for Polk. The Patriots’ wide receiver group is getting pretty packed with vets like Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. Oh, and the younger guys like Efton Chism III and rookie Kyle Williams are really stepping up.

In fact, Chism led the team with six catches for 50 yards in the preseason opener, making it even tougher for Polk to carve out a spot. With the competition heating up, this injury definitely makes his chances of sticking around a lot slimmer.

Coach Mike Vrabel has been pretty clear. It’s all about competition and how players perform when it comes to making the roster. With Polk possibly out for the rest of the preseason because of this injury? It’s hard to say how that’s going to shake out for him.