Mike Vrabel May Have Already Found the ‘Rats’ in Patriots Building Who Leaked Ja’Lynn Polk’s Injury

The Patriots’ preseason quite felt like a wide receiver getting blindsided across the middle. The 10-42 beatdown at the hands of the Giants wasn’t just a loss. It felt like a gut punch for coach Mike Vrabel, who stood on the sideline watching his first preseason in Foxborough wrap up in disaster. Cuts are around the corner, rosters need trimming, and now the Patriots find themselves heading into the season with more questions than answers.

But the scoreboard wasn’t the only thing leaking. Just after the Giants sent New England packing, NFL insider Jordan Schultz dropped the bombshell: Ja’Lynn Polk, the second-year wideout the team hoped would be a breakout weapon, is headed for shoulder surgery—maybe for the whole season. For Vrabel, a coach who preaches trust like it’s oxygen, that news stung. Someone inside the Patriots’ walls fed that out before the team was ready? And if you know Vrabel, well, that’s enough to turn camp into a manhunt.

NBC Sports host Mike Felger didn’t tiptoe around it—he went straight for the core truth. “Wow, we’re not even out of the preseason and Mike Vrabel’s calling members of his organization, his front office, his football staff, rats,” Felger said. Then came the obvious question: who? Felger wasn’t pointing fingers at Vrabel’s inner circle. John Stryker, his right-hand man, and Ryan Cowden, his trusted personnel guy, were handpicked. “He trusts those guys for good reason,” Felger explained. If the leak about Ja’Lynn Polk didn’t come from Vrabel’s camp, then who does the spotlight swing to?

The names he inherited—Eliot Wolf, Matt Groh, or Josh McDaniels. Could be any one of them, according to Felger. Here’s where it gets messy. Polk wasn’t just any player—he was a second-round pick in 2024, and his rookie tape was brutal. Twelve catches, 87 yards, dead last in PFF’s wideout rankings. Busted! No question. But would leaking his season-ending surgery benefit someone in-house? Felger pushed the logic: “If anyone benefited from that story… well, he doesn’t look as much like a failed pick, I guess. Whoever drafted him, because he wasn’t cut. He got hurt.” Sounds more like a forensic exercise in Foxborough politics.

And that’s where Patriots Nation is left hanging. Is Josh McDaniels really going to undercut Vrabel after just getting his third chance in New England? Could Eliot Wolf, the man Vrabel insists shares his “organizational vision,” really be the one playing both sides? Or does Matt Groh, still lingering in personnel, become the easy fall guy? What we do know is this: Vrabel didn’t throw the word “rats” around lightly. He built his reputation on trust and toughness, and now that foundation is cracking. With Polk shelved and 11 other receivers jockeying for a roster spot, the bigger battle is emerging from inside the building.

Mike Vrabel Is Coaching a Team Under Fire

Mike Vrabel didn’t sit in front of the mics like a coach counting down roster spots. He sounded more like a general guarding the walls of a kingdom. “This is our first year, we’ve been through this, and we got to get it right,” he said before the Patriots’ preseason finale with the Giants. 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak pressed him on roster numbers, but Vrabel wasn’t counting beans. He made it clear: “There’s a lot more than [three or four roster spots] that are available, and a lot of things will change between now and the regular season.” Translation? The door is open, but the locks are heavy. Only the worthy will push through.

But the real storm is now no longer about who’s making the cut. Vrabel’s tone shifted from coach to betrayed commander when Polk’s injury details surfaced through the media. His words didn’t just land; they cracked like a chair thrown across a war room. “I’d like to find out where some of these come from… you know, some of these rats around here. So, we’ll figure that out.” Rats. The word hung in the air like smoke after a cannon fire. In Vrabel’s house, betrayal won’t be tolerated.

And here’s where the gut punch really lands. Polk wasn’t supposed to be a headline casualty; he was supposed to be part of the revival. After a 4-13 collapse, the Patriots brought in Vrabel to paint over the scars. Polk was meant to be part of the new foundation. Instead, his story leaked out like blood in the water. What should’ve been a season of rebirth now feels like a nightmare—crashing under the weight of its own secrets.