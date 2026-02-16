Mike Vrabel Predicted to Sign New QB After Drake Maye’s Struggles in Super Bowl LX

New England head coach Mike Vrabel watches his team play Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter in an NFL, American Football Herren, USA wild-card playoff football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, January 11, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA FOX20260119831 AMANDAxSABGA

Essentials Inside The Story Despite an All-Pro regular season, Maye’s sharp playoff regression has sparked internal concern,

Head coach Mike Vrabel is reportedly weighing upgrades to the quarterback room

Public criticism from voices like Colin Cowherd is balanced by belief from former MVP Cam Newton

Drake Maye’s performance concerns weren’t just limited to the Super Bowl final, but rather the playoffs in general. So much so that head coach Mike Vrabel could be eyeing a new quarterback. As per the latest reports, there could be a haul incoming in the quarterback section, after he finished runner-up for the MVP award.

“Dobbs will be extended for another year, while DeVito will be re-signed at a minimum deal before another quarterback is added in the draft or the subsequent rookie free agency,” wrote Bernd Buchmasser on Pats Pulpit.

Maye’s 72% pass completion rate for 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns highlights his All-Pro season. The cherry on top is his 77.1 QBR, which is the best in the league. However, once he entered the playoffs, something changed.

There was a sharp decline of 14% in his pass completion rate and a 2-yard deficit in his average yards per game. Surprisingly, the playoffs saw him sacked 21 times, and six of those sacks occurred on Super Bowl Sunday, just one sack shy of a Super Bowl record.

Although it was his first playoff, the sudden dip in his metrics can worry any HC. Vrabel may look to address the problem by improving his quarterback room. Though it is tough to see anyone replacing him as QB1, this would certainly add depth to the roster. Joshua Dobbs was QB2 this year, who performed admirably in four wins, but 65 total yards is barely anything.

Imago November 13, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between New York Jets and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Foxborough United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251113_zma_c04_046 Copyright: xAnthonyxNesmithx

Meanwhile, QB3 Tommy DeVito could pose a problem for the franchise. He is a restricted free agent who had no snaps in 2025. Free agency is also upon the Patriots, and they could definitely take a sneak peek at the market.

Super Bowl LX was surely unexpected for Vrabel, who will try to make sure that Maye’s playoff metrics don’t repeat next time. While the Patriots’ head coach is looking for a quarterback, Maye’s struggling performance in the Super Bowl has earned him a lot of criticism.

Critics call out Maye, saying he is “not ready”

Super Bowl LX was not kind to Drake Maye. Although he had two touchdowns to his name, he also threw two interceptions and committed three turnovers.

To add salt to his wounds, he also fumbled, which ultimately led to a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks. Following the game, Colin Cowherd of The Herd did not mince his words when speaking about Maye.

“He [Maye] did not have answers against Seattle,” said Colin Cowherd on The Herd podcast. “Stafford against Seattle, tore him apart three times. Drake Maye overwhelmed… Drake Maye is not ready for this moment. Mike Vrabel at halftime seemed resigned to the fact, his young quarterback was over his skis.”

Maye’s two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, showing he had no answer for the Seahawks defense for the rest of the game. It could have been overwhelming for a 23-year-old, who came back from a 4-13 season, to play in the Super Bowl the very next year.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_027

The entire postseason saw a different version of him. Even Cowboys legend Troy Aikman admitted that Maye had no chance of beating the Seahawks.

Despite all the negativity, there is still a glimmer of hope left in him. He will use the criticisms to fuel him in the upcoming season. Cam Newton, who bashed the quarterback throughout the season, could not help but change his tune for Maye, saying it’s not over yet.

Bringing in a backup quarterback may help him. He can practice with him, helping both of them improve, similar to what backup quarterback Sam Darnold did under Kyle Shanahan