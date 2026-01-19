Mike Vrabel Pulls No Punches Against Drake Maye & Co. as Patriots HC Puts Locker Room on Notice Despite Texans Win

On Sunday in Foxborough, the New England Patriots handled the Houston Texans 28-16 and earned a date with Broncos Country at Empower Field in the Mile High City. However, even with the win, Mike Vrabel did not sound relaxed. Instead, the head coach watched closely as the offense sputtered, and his patience thinned with Drake Maye and company.

Afterward, Vrabel addressed it head-on. “It wasn’t pretty. The defense kept us in it, and when we needed plays, the offense came through,” the Patriots head coach said.

Meanwhile, the numbers backed the frustration. Maye went 16 of 27 for 179 yards. However, he threw an interception and fumbled four times in the cold. Consequently, he lost two as snow and rain soaked Gillette Stadium. One loose ball even set up Houston’s first touchdown, keeping the Bull Pen alive longer than needed.

This is a developing story…