Mike Vrabel Puts Drake Maye on Notice as Patriots Face Triple Headaches

As the New England Patriots prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, the challenge in front of them is hard to ignore. Baltimore’s defense looked broken early in the season. Now? It suddenly looks dangerous. So, recently, when Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about that turnaround, it sounded less like praise and more like a warning for his quarterback, Drake Maye.

“Teams aren’t really running the ball on them [Baltimore’s defense], so they’re forcing a lot of these games to be one-dimensional,” Mike Vrabel told reporters in a presser on December 17. “Really, good mix of veteran players and some youth. Really good interior players. I mean, they’re just big, [Travis] Jones and [John] Jenkins, and obviously they’ll rotate other guys through there, but it starts with those two.”

That one-dimensional approach is precisely what has fueled Baltimore’s defensive resurgence, a turnaround reflected in the numbers. According to Vrabel, the Ravens’ defense rotates with big bodies who control the line of scrimmage. That size and the depth with a mix of players with different levels of experience, Vrabel noted, have changed everything for the Ravens’ defense. Should that worry Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense? Absolutely!

Statistically, over the first five weeks of the season, Baltimore’s defense allowed a league-worst 35.4 points per game. It was historically bad. Since then, the defensive unit has flipped the script, giving up just 15.8 points per game over the next nine contests. That surge helped them climb back from a 1-5 start to a 7-7 record now. It has also put them right back in the AFC North race behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, how did the Ravens pull this off? Part of it came from the unit rallying around Ravens’ defensive coordinator Zach Orr and benefitting from a favorable stretch of opponents. But the biggest move may have been how they used safety Kyle Hamilton. And Mike Vrabel noticed that too.

“I think Kyle Hamilton is one of the best players in this league just from a versatility standpoint and what he can do at the line of scrimmage, covering,” Mike Vrabel said. “I mean, 34 career PBUs, 8 career sacks, plays nickel, plays safety, plays dimebacker. So, the versatility there is impressive. The playmaking ability is impressive.”

As Vrabel mentioned, Hamilton lines up everywhere. Hamilton has recorded 46 solo tackles and two forced fumbles this season. So, he has left a major impact even while he has not fit a traditional role in the Ravens’ defense. Still, Hamilton isn’t the only threat in Baltimore’s defense.

“[Marlon] Humphrey is – if you’re loose with the football or you take a nap, he’ll pull it out, or he’ll hammer it,” Mike Vrabel said. “Roquan Smith usually tackles the ball every time it’s handed off. So, they’re playing well, they’re playing with a lot of confidence, and it’ll be a huge test.”

So, Mike Vrabel summed it up simply: Baltimore’s defense is confident, aggressive, and ready to test any quarterback. That includes Drake Maye and, interestingly, the QB himself admitted that it’s going to be a difficult contest.

Drake Maye reveals three major challenges for the Patriots in Week 16

The 11-3 Patriots still sit comfortably atop the division. But does that cushion matter on the road against a desperate Ravens team fighting for its playoff life? This feels like a game where mistakes won’t be forgiven. Especially considering how Drake Maye just named three players who will present major challenges from Baltimore’s defense.

“They’ve [Ravens] got some guys on the outside that have played man, and guys on the inside, safeties, they mix around,” said Drake Maye in a presser on December 17.

“ I know 14’s [Kyle Hamilton] a great player, 44’s [Marlon Humphrey] played a long time and played at a high level. I know I played the other corner in college, [Nate] Wiggins. So, they’ve got some great players out there, they do a lot of different things, get their eyes on the quarterback, make plays on the football.”

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field.

Drake Maye’s concern is valid. Recently, in the Week 15 game, Baltimore’s defense shut out the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0. Even in brutal cold, the Ravens allowed just 4.2 yards per play. They even logged 11 hits on Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow. It was a statement performance.

Meanwhile, New England’s loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 exposed some cracks in their offense. Maye struggled through the air, throwing for just 155 yards with no touchdowns. So, before facing the Ravens, he admitted that his ball placement and decision-making need to be sharper.

Moreover, the Patriots’ 10-game win streak is over, and Maye will look to respond with a better performance. But whether he can lead the Patriots to the start of another win streak against a solid Ravens’ defense remains to be seen this week.