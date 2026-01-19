Mike Vrabel Puts Locker Room on Notice as Patriots HC Gets Honest About Super Bowl Chances With Drake Maye

One win. That’s all that stands between Mike Vrabel and a Super Bowl appearance in his first season as the New England Patriots head coach. After winning just four games last season, New England is now 60 minutes from glory. But if you’re expecting Vrabel to celebrate prematurely, that’s not how the three-time Super Bowl champion does things. He’s got a clear roadmap for improvement, even this late in the postseason.

“Take care of the ball. Don’t let the quarterback get hit,” Vrabel said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on January 19, when asked about where his team needs to improve.

This directive couldn’t be more timely. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye fumbled the ball four times against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, lost two of those fumbles, and also absorbed five sacks. While Houston’s defense was formidable, the Denver Broncos’ secondary will be fighting even harder, especially since their quarterback, Bo Nix, is out with a broken ankle.

If the Pats make those mistakes again, they’d prove fatal. Vrabel knows it, and he’s making sure his young quarterback knows it, too. The odds of this matchup certainly favor the Patriots, but when asked about the magnitude of being one game away from the Super Bowl, Vrabel’s response revealed the mindset that has carried this improbable run.

“You know, I joke about this, but probably it’s serious–with no exceptions, you can’t be disappointed,” Vrabel said. “So I just try to come to work each day and figure out what it is that we have to do. And if we’re getting ready for games, and I’m going to try to get everybody prepared and try to have a plan. And then if we’re not, then we’ll figure out what part of the offseason that we’re in. So I just haven’t gotten caught up into it too much. I just want to try to be great for everybody here.”

It’s the perfect blend of humility and focus. No looking ahead, no savoring the moment, just preparation for the next opponent. And yet, regardless of what he says publicly, Mike Vrabel has built something undeniable in Foxborough.

Drake Maye’s case for the MVP title has never been stronger, posting a league-leading 72.0% completion rate and 8.9 yards per attempt during the regular season. Aside from the stats, even Patriots owner Robert Kraft has lauded Maye for his locker room presence and humility. The entire roster has bought into Vrabel and Maye’s culture, transforming a four-win embarrassment into a legitimate championship contender in just one season. And they’re hungry for more.

A defense-fueled victory and the road ahead for Mike Vrabel & Co.

Here’s an uncomfortable truth: the Patriots’ divisional round triumph wasn’t pretty. But it revealed the DNA of a team built for intense snowy January football. While Maye struggled with ball security and Texans quarterback CJ Stroud managed just a 28 QBR, it was New England’s defense that kept them alive. And Mike Vrabel knows his offense isn’t happy with that narrative.

“I’m excited for these guys,” Vrabel said after the divisional round game. “But they’re also not satisfied. I can tell that. It wasn’t pretty. Defense kept us in there. And then when we needed it, our offense was able to come through late in the game there.”

The turning point in the game came when Marcus Jones intercepted Stroud’s ill-advised pass in the second quarter. Jones returned it 26 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 14-10 lead they never relinquished. But for an offense that’s exploded throughout the season with Drake Maye in the lead, letting the defense take the load off their hands isn’t something they want. This mentality will now be tested in Denver, when the Patriots face another daunting challenge beyond just the Broncos’ roster.

History isn’t on New England’s side. The Patriots are 1-4 against Denver in playoff matchups all-time. What’s more, they’ve never won a postseason game in the Mile High City. Meanwhile, former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham is stepping in for the injured Bo Nix. It’s going to be a battle with more than the AFC Championship on the line.

But Vrabel isn’t concerned with history or narratives. He’s focused on execution, ball security, and protecting his franchise quarterback. If the Patriots follow their coach’s directive, they might just rewrite the record books and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl at last.