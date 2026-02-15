Mike Vrabel Receives $16.8M News on Cutting Stefon Diggs Amid Patriots WR’s Legal Troubles

Essentials Inside The Story New England weighs $16.8 million in savings against Stefon Diggs’s production.

Diggs pleaded not guilty to assault charges following a courtroom appearance.

A looming April hearing complicates roster decisions before the June deadline.

The New England Patriots may have found their offensive spark in wide receiver Stefon Diggs—but now they may have to decide whether he’s worth $16.8 million amid mounting legal trouble. Despite his remarkable show last season, his future remains in the air because of his massive salary cap number and the recent off-field legal battle.

If Diggs is cut from the Patriots squad before June 1, they can save a total of $16.80 million while paying a dead cap of $9.70 million, according to Over The Cap’s Jason. That’s a big number to save for the head coach, Mike Vrabel, who wouldn’t mind adding a younger elite offensive player or a wide receiver with that price.

Mike Vrabel hasn’t made any official comment regarding Stefon Diggs’s future. However, earlier this week, the HC made his intention clear about adding more younger and affordable players to the roster.

“We’re looking for the better, younger, cheaper player every day,” Coach Vrabel said. “And the players that we have are trying not to let that happen.”

The seasoned 32-year-old WR signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in 2025 worth $63.5 million, making his average yearly income approximately $21 million. In his first year, he received a cap number of $10.5 million, which included a $2.9 million base salary, which will marginally increase to $20.6 million in the 2026 season. Besides the base salary, Stefon Diggs’s 2026 cap number will include a $4 million signing bonus, a $1.7 million game roster bonus, and a $200,000 workout bonus alongside $1.7 million guaranteed pay.

Currently, Diggs holds the second-highest cap hit of the Patriots’ active roster. At $26.5 million, he sits behind the defensive tackle Milton Williams, whose cap hit is $28.4 million for the upcoming season.

While Diggs has a hefty price tag, his production last season validated the pay. He built a reliable chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, becoming one of his most trusted targets. In the regular season, the WR recorded 85 receptions and 1013 receiving yards alongside 4 touchdowns. Additionally, he had a decent postseason outing, registering 110 receiving yards and 14 receptions.

Following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Stefon Diggs was asked about his future with the franchise after the first season.

“I anticipate being here, so I hope so,” said Diggs. “Love my guys. I had a hell of a year playing with them. Built some real family-like bonds, so I hope so. I don’t control it, though.”

Despite his dominant display last season and desire to stay, Stefon Diggs’ future remains questionable due to off-field issues. He is facing charges from an incident that took place late last year.

Legal uncertainty casts a shadow over Stefon Diggs’ Patriots future

Just days after playing in Super Bowl LX in California, Diggs is now dealing with a major off-field issue, landing him in court. It started back in December 2025 when his private chef accused him of physically assaulting and even attempting to strangle her over unpaid wages. Following the reported incident, his former associate is seeking $100,000 in damages for defamation and injuries.

On February 13, 2026, Stefon Diggs appeared in court with new legal representation, pleading not guilty to the charges. After the court date, he was released on personal recognizance, but the court ordered him to stay away from the victim and refrain from contacting his former chef.

Amid the legal troubles, the Patriots are standing firmly behind him on this issue. On the other hand, the NFL hasn’t taken any action under the player conduct policy since it’s an ongoing case, with Diggs not pleading guilty. As a result, he didn’t miss any games, even though the incident allegedly happened two months ago.

Unless the case is settled by June 1, 2026, keeping him on the roster could come at a high cost and with uncertainty. Therefore, Mike Vrabel has an important decision to make.