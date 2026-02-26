Mike Vrabel Reveals Patriots’ Stance on Criminal Allegations Against Stefon Diggs

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with the media on February 3, 2026 at Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 03 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260203006

Essentials Inside The Story New England Patriots face an offseason curveball

Stefon Diggs is at the center of it all

Mike Vrabel keeps it neutral for now

The confetti from the Super Bowl has barely settled, but the New England Patriots are already facing their next major challenge, and it has nothing to do with football. For the Patriots, the off-season turmoil has started early. The franchise is now navigating the legal troubles of star receiver Stefon Diggs, forcing coach Mike Vrabel to address the issue on behalf of his team head-on.

“We’re going to let the legal process run its course,” said Mike Vrabel during an interview, via Arye Pulli on X.

Mila Adams, the former personal chef of Stefon Diggs, accused the wide receiver of assault and strangulation. The chef filed a complaint on December 16, 2025, a couple of weeks after the incident. As per the case investigators, Adams hesitated to file a complaint, but later decided to go with it.

Despite the allegations, Diggs pleaded not guilty during the arraignment on the first Friday after Super Bowl LX. Initially, they scheduled the arraignment for January 23, 2026. But thanks to the Super Bowl, they postponed it to February 13, 2026. The arraignment took place at Massachusetts’ Dedham District Court.

The incident occurred on December 2, 2025, when the wide receiver and his former personal chef had a dispute over money owed to the latter. According to Adams, Diggs “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.” It was a painful experience for the personal chef as she kept gasping for air.

On the other hand, the two-time All-Pro’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, has denied all the claims, saying that the financial dispute motivated the allegations.

“I don’t think there will be a [plea] deal because I don’t think he is liable or guilty in any way, shape or form,” said Mitchell Schuster.

While Schuster is confident about Diggs’ future, Vrabel and the entire organization are keeping their mouth shut. The neutral stance seems almost too clever, considering Vrabel will be keeping all of his focus on the NFL Combine rather than the court. As for the WR, he will probably like to see how the case shapes up. However, he won’t be able to keep silent for long, as Diggs’ future is narrating two different stories.

Stefon Diggs’ tenure in New England may be heading towards its end

Stefon Diggs has been the best wideout for the Patriots last season. In 85 receptions, he covered 1,013 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Despite the metrics speaking highly of him, his performance during the postseason was not up to the mark. The wide receiver had only one touchdown and 14 receptions for 110 yards. So, it raises the question of how he will perform in the upcoming season.

On top of that, next season, he will be 33 years old. That’s not the end. Diggs also has a $26.5 million cap hit next season. So, it’s a tricky situation for the franchise. Will they be willing to put their faith in an aging player with such a high cap hit, or walk a different path? Even Eliot Wolf, executive vice president of player personnel, denied a clear answer on the four-time Pro Bowler’s future.

“I’m not going to get into any specific players today,” said Eliot Wolf. “There are certain conversations that we’re having, and we’ll see what happens with everyone.”

Stalling the decision won’t likely do any good either. His contract runs until the end of the 2027 season. If he is there on the roster after March 13, the Patriots will need to pay an extra $6 million to him. But if they let him go, they will have a dead cap of $8 million, and need to use free agency to fill the position. Moreover, Diggs will attend his pre-trial hearing on April 1, 2026. Problems seem to be gathering around Diggs from every angle. It remains to be seen how the Patriots address the situation.