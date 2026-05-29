Mike Vrabel Saying “Anything Can Happen” Suggest Dianna Russini Could Open Up Soon, per Mike Florio

The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy was one of the biggest NFL storylines of the offseason. Although initially, both confirmed they had not been seeing each other, once the photos surfaced online, the fallout came quickly. The Athletic opened an internal investigation, and Russini stepped down from her role just days later.

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Speculation had been growing about Vrabel’s future with the New England Patriots, and although it seems like he will remain the HC, some insiders are suggesting he could miss additional football activities this season following his recent response to a question about his future absences in a press conference.

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“I mean, I can only tell you I’m gonna be there today, and I can’t tell you anything other than I’m gonna be out there today in full force,” Vrabel said during Wednesday’s New England Patriots press conference. “And I mean that because, you know, who knows what’s gonna come up? I’m not even — you know, anything could happen. And so I’m gonna focus on today.”

As the news about the controversy broke during the offseason, Vrabel did not have to take any days off. However, when the NFL draft came, he had to miss the third day to attend counseling. Which is why the question made sense as further developments could be expected, according to Mike Florio.

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While Mike Vrabel tried to avoid directly answering questions surrounding the controversy in his press conference, his response only added more attention to it.

“He didn’t know how true he was when he said ‘anything could happen,’ because we’ve seen anything happen, and the one thing that has yet to happen is Dianna Russini has yet to tell her story,” Mike Florio said on Thursday’s PFT Live.

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During the discussion, Florio mentioned that Jon “Stugotz” Weiner has publicly supported Dianna Russini, while also making it clear that her story is her’s alone to tell whenever she chooses.

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Florio also suggested that Russini could eventually address the controversy publicly, though he stressed there has been no indication of whether or when that might happen.

“That’s the moment that I said, ‘uh-oh, there’s going to be a chapter of this that is very public and very interesting because she’s going to tell her story at some point,” Florio added. “That’s the next thing. That’s the only thing left.”

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What stood out to Florio was how much Russini has stayed away from the spotlight since the speculation began. He suggested that if she ever decides to speak publicly, it could shift the conversation around Vrabel even further.

“So yeah, that could come up and that could create a situation where Mike Vrabel could, could end up yet again having to take a break from the team to try to restore the balance between his work life and his personal life.”

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Despite the ongoing rumors, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed there is no investigation into Vrabel and no issue involving the league’s personal conduct policy. Vrabel remains the head coach of the New England Patriots.

At the same time, Vrabel’s recent public mention of his wife amid the alleged affair controversy with Dianna Russini has drawn attention online, with many seeing it as an attempt to redirect the speculation.

Mike Vrabel addresses family during ongoing Dianna Russini controversy

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Mike Vrabel and former The Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini, the coach said he still prioritizes his family and football. In response to a question about “the balance between family and football” before the upcoming season, Vrabel simply answered, “Really good.”

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“I appreciate my family is great,” Vrabel said. “I love Jen, I love the boys, I love, you know, my personal friends, and you know, this spring is focused on really the coaching staff, the players.”

After weeks of updates about the situation and scrutiny from the public and media, Vrabel responded to the matter in a press conference by explaining that he had difficult conversations with both his family and the Patriots organization.

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“I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about. My family, this football team, the organization, and the fans,” Vrable said in a press conference.

For now, Russini has remained silent publicly. Whether she eventually tells her side of the story and how it could impact Vrabel’s future with the Patriots remains uncertain.