Mike Vrabel Says He’s ‘Firing’ Jerod Mayo’s Brother From Patriots After Rookie Star’s Latest Move

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 22, 2025 | 10:37 AM EST

Is it the holiday already? Cause Will Campbell had quite the celebration at the Boston Celtics game, taking his shirt off and chugging a glass of beer all in one go. But the New England Patriots rookie looked anything but NFL-ready, leaving Jerod Mayo’s brother, Deron Mayo, to potentially deal with the fallout. Wink wink.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss’s latest post on X, Mike Vrabel had the most hilarious reaction to Campbell’s shirtless moment, saying, “I’m thinking about firing our strength coach with the way he looked with his shirt off.”

Strength coach, aka Deron Mayo. 

This is a developing story, so stay tuned. 

