Mike Vrabel Sends Stern Warning to Drake Maye After Jaxson Dart Incident

In the first quarter of the Giants–Patriots game, Jaxson Dart tried to squeeze extra yards near the sideline. Then he took a vicious shot from Christian Elliss. Suddenly, players rushed in, shoving, yelling, and turning the sideline into chaos. And when the dust finally settled, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had a message ready. It was not for Dart. It was for Drake Maye.

In the post-game, Vrabel did not hide his frustration. Instead, he pointed straight at the lesson. According to him, the play fits something the Patriots drill every week. Then he said the part that pushed his point home.

“It’s a weekly reminder to our quarterback. We show them every week. I wouldn’t get too cute over there by the sideline.”

Vrabel used the words as both explanation and alert. Dart’s decision to stretch the play became the perfect example of what Vrabel wants Maye to avoid. Now let’s look at the incident.

On a 2nd-and-13 snap, Dart rolled out, saw a lane, and tried to steal a chunk of yards. But before he could slow up, Elliss closed in. The hit was violent. It sent Dart tumbling past the chalk and straight into trouble.

Meanwhile, that blow set off his teammates. Players reacted instantly, pushing toward the sideline and crowding around Dart. The moment showed how fast emotions move when a quarterback takes a shot like that. And for Dart, it became another reminder that his style comes with real risk.

Still, the Patriots’ defense kept its edge. Elliss led a group that stayed disciplined while playing physically. However, while the incident was a big talking point, Drake Maye also played a big part in the game.

Drake Maye was the MVP of the game

The New England Patriots kept stacking up wins. Their 33-15 victory over the New York Giants now puts them at 11-2. And through it all, Drake Maye looked like the clear MVP of the game. He went 24 of 31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, taking full control of the offense. As the night settled in, the second-year passer guided the Patriots to their league-leading 11th win with calm, sharp play.

In the game, he threw two perfect-scoring throws. He dropped a soft touch pass to Kayshon Boutte on a short 1st and goal snap, placing it exactly where it needed to be. After that, he fired a 33-yard strike to Kyle Williams that cut through the Giants secondary. Both plays showed different sides of his arm.

Meanwhile, his numbers kept telling the same story. He now holds a 111.9 passer rating with 3,412 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six picks through 13 games. He plays with the calm and patience of a veteran, and he rarely looks rushed. Every week, he looks more polished.

Finally, the league picture only adds fuel. The season feels wide open, and few players have matched Maye’s consistency. Each win gives fewer reasons to doubt his MVP push. And each throw strengthens the idea that he can lead the Patriots back to another Super Bowl win.