Mike Vrabel Sends Strong Message to AJ Brown as Patriots’ HC Demands Accountability from Star WR

AJ Brown always wanted to play for the New England Patriots, but head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t give up a first-round draft pick just to make his dream come true. Sure, the two have history. When the Tennessee Titans let him go after the 2021 season, Vrabel opposed that decision with all his might. So when he finally got a chance to reunite with the wide receiver he once drafted in the second round, he did it to get a “premium player” to give the Pats a chance to build on 2025’s success. That expectation has only grown stronger with each passing week.

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On Episode 3 of the Forged in Foxborough series titled Earn Your Role, the reigning Coach of the Year made those expectations crystal clear. In a team meeting, he showed a clip – Brown running a crisp route down the sideline, pushing the defender away, turning around, jumping up, and trying to make a one-handed catch, but dropping it instead. That drop didn’t make Vrabel happy.

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“AJ, obviously those are plays we expect, that you expect,” Vrabel said to Brown, as well as the room at large. “This is why we signed up to be together, okay? For you to make those types of plays. Yeah, we all know that.”

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As the rest of the room looked at the screen in stony silence, you know this wasn’t just praise. Then, the episode shifted to a clip of Vrabel giving a powerful message to the camera – again, aimed at his team at large.

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“We feel like holding players the most accountable is something critical to what we believe in, and what we think our identity is,” Vrabel said.

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel yells to players in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125325

Even Brown, entering his eighth NFL season, understood the gravity of those words. He’s completely on board with what Vrabel is trying to instill in this locker room.

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“It’s very important to hold everyone accountable because you don’t want to start to let things slip through the cracks,” Brown said.

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This isn’t new territory for Vrabel, though. Being coached by the legendary Bill Belichick when he was a linebacker for the Pats tends to leave an impact on every single player from that dynasty era. Even as a player, Vrabel believed in calling out the younger players, giving them a hard time, and pushing them to a greater ceiling because that’s what playing for the Patriots means. Even Tom Brady wasn’t exempt from Vrabel’s jabs when the legendary quarterback was just a rookie. That drive – to earn your roster spot – hits harder when you listen to what Vrabel said to the team at the start of that team meeting featuring Brown.

“Training camp, prepare for the journey. Talk about this with the young guys, your focus and our kind of objective here as we work through training camp is earn a role,” Vrabel said. “That’s your role. You will define your role. How you encompass our identity, your improvement, your development, how coachable you are. Do you take advantage of every opportunity and therefore get more opportunity? That’s your first focus, each and every one of you.”

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Now, talking about AJ Brown specifically, he may have needed that reality check.

Imago September 21, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 tries to extend the play after a catch during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 21, 2025. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20250921_faf_cs17_064 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

Last season’s last four games saw Brown clocking just 57.2 yards per game. After all his complaints about not getting enough targets, there were instances where his drops cost the Philadelphia Eagles dearly. Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he dropped three big passes, including a potential game-winning touchdown. The game went to overtime; Philly lost, and Brown took full accountability. But when the stakes were the highest – in the Wild Card against the San Francisco 49ers, that accountability didn’t help.

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In a 23-19 loss that ended their playoff run, Brown had just 3-of-7 completions, dropping one particular third-down dime in the Eagles’ final drive that Jalen Hurts launched into his arms. That drop still haunts Philly as they think about what could’ve been had Hurts chosen a different target.

Now with the Patriots, Brown has earned high praise from Drake Maye, with the third-year quarterback noting that Brown has enough talent to “make a play from anywhere on the field.” But just like his head coach, Maye also has a reality check in store for the entire receiver room.

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“We got some talent, but I think the talent only goes so far,” Maye said. “I think more importantly, those guys want to win and want to be detailed and do the little things right.”

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 21:Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 celebrates his touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 21, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Rams at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921029

In AJ Brown’s defense, that drive has shown up throughout this offseason, especially when the Patriots faced the Eagles for their joint practice. Creating space for himself down the middle, making contested catches, and using his speed to haul in multiple touchdowns – Brown did it all against his former team. While he didn’t play in the actual preseason game, Mike Vrabel said something to the rest of the team on the sideline that may have reverberated throughout the locker room, making everyone fight harder for that roster spot.

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“Whoever’s in the game is going to stay in the game as long as I feel like they’re competing in the fu****g fight,” Vrabel told his squad. “If they’re not, we’re going to put the next guys in there, and they’re going to stay in there as long as they’re competing and fighting cause I’m going to find some fu****g fighters, and I’m going to find some competitive MFs. That’s how I’m going to coach the rest of the fu****g game.”

The Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks is just days away, and starting with that Week 1 clash, AJ Brown will have the chance to prove that he can truly be the “premium player” Mike Vrabel once went to war with a front office for. If the drops continue, though, Brown’s dream of playing for the Patriots could be cut short in the face of his coach’s demand for accountability.