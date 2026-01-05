Mike Vrabel Sends Warning to Chargers After Strong Playoff Message to Pats Locker Room

The New England Patriots have been on quite a run since that loss against the Buffalo Bills, and they closed out their regular season with a 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Up next in the playoffs are the Los Angeles Chargers, and Mike Vrabel made it clear that he’ll treat it just like any other game.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“We’ll get ready and get rolling and do what we do every week,” Vrabel said.
Mike Vrabel’s initial reaction to facing the Chargers in the playoffs: “We’ll get ready and get rolling and do what we do every week.” pic.twitter.com/FkI45F1l3Q
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 5, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT