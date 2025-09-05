Mike Vrabel Takes Strong Decision for Drake Maye After Patriots Announced Injury Report

If there was ever a moment that summed up Mike Vrabel’s no-nonsense style, it came early in his tenure as the 16th head coach in Patriots history. QB Drake Maye explained it, “That’s what we’re trying to build, and it starts with the head coach. The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we’re out there on the field.” That single line carried the weight of what Foxborough fans have been longing for—discipline paired with grit.

Meanwhile, Vrabel didn’t just stop at demanding energy. He took it further with a move that grabbed plenty of attention inside New England. Patriots insider Andrew Callahan revealed on X that Vrabel is drilling his team on winning second halves. According to Callahan, “Vrabel has been calling for a break midway through recent practices where coaches and players can huddle and discuss adjustments as a way to simulate halftime.”

Now the question is, what is the purpose? Football lives and dies on momentum. One big kick return or an interception flipped for six points can completely change a game’s complexion. In Vrabel’s mind, that swing shouldn’t just happen by chance—it should be something his players can manufacture. In fact, he wants his team to embrace it. Momentum is the sport’s favorite buzzword, and Vrabel seems intent on making it the Patriots’ new calling card.

At the same time, the Pats’ preseason results showed exactly why this lesson matters. They came out blazing against Washington with a 48-18 win in the preseason opener. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson introduced himself in style, ripping a 100-yard kickoff return while also hauling in three catches. A big bay for a second-round pick.

However, then came Week 2, where the Pats edged the Vikings 20-12. But then came the big fat L. The 42-10 loss in the final game against the Giants stung. And that’s why this lesson matters. So that the players are not carrying that momentum, come Week 1 against the Raiders.

Mike Vrabel & the Patriots face injury curveballs before Raiders clash

So with just days left before Patriot Nation packs Gillette Stadium for the opener against the Silver and Black, the injury sheet is already stirring conversation. Wednesday’s report carried both relief and concern. Wideout Efton Chism III, corner Charles Woods, and star defensive back Christian Gonzalez all landed on the list. For a defense under new leadership, that’s not the kind of noise Vrabel wanted this week.

But there was one bright spot. The report didn’t include veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s yet to make his highly anticipated New England debut. That’s big news for Drake Maye, who now has a proven playmaker in his corner. Diggs tore his ACL late last year with the Texans, but he’s bounced back quickly, and signs point to him being ready to line up against Las Vegas. Patriot Nation couldn’t have asked for a better headline ahead of Week 1.

Yet the shadow hanging over Foxborough is Gonzalez’s absence. The All-Pro corner was everywhere last season, tallying 59 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions. Outside of Maye, there’s hardly a more valuable Patriot right now. But if Gonzalez can’t go, Vrabel’s defense will have some difficulty against Geno Smith and a revamped Raiders attack that loves to stretch the field.

Still, Vrabel kept the door open. “He’s continuing to work,” Mike Vrabel said of his star corner ahead of Wednesday’s session, per NBC Sports Boston. “And he’ll do some stuff on the side, but I’m not going to rule anybody out.” For the Patriot Nation, the countdown to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday feels even more intense.